Scotland secured a seeded play-off spot with a 2-0 win over Denmark in their final World Cup qualifying Group F match at Hampden, a sixth consecutive victory for the first time since 2007.

A header from late call-up John Souttar gave Steve Clarke's side a well-deserved lead in the 35th minute when he headed home after John McGinn’s deep corner was headed back into the goalmouth by Liam Cooper. By that point it was already Scotland’s eighth corner of the game, while Che Adams had twice been denied after excellent moves.

And it was the Southampton striker who would ultimately double Scotland’s lead late on. He finished an 86th-minute counter-attack by latching on to club-mate Stuart Armstrong’s through ball to calmly fire home. Victory means Scotland will now be at home for their one-legged play-off semi-final in March, and this performance will give them every confidence of progressing to Qatar 2022.