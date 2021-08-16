Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Scotland celebrate their win over Denmark
Scotland celebrate their win over Denmark

Scotland 2-0 Denmark: Impressive Scots beat Danes at Hampden

By Sporting Life
22:10 · MON November 15, 2021

Scotland secured a seeded play-off spot with a 2-0 win over Denmark in their final World Cup qualifying Group F match at Hampden, a sixth consecutive victory for the first time since 2007.

A header from late call-up John Souttar gave Steve Clarke's side a well-deserved lead in the 35th minute when he headed home after John McGinn’s deep corner was headed back into the goalmouth by Liam Cooper.

By that point it was already Scotland’s eighth corner of the game, while Che Adams had twice been denied after excellent moves.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

And it was the Southampton striker who would ultimately double Scotland’s lead late on.

He finished an 86th-minute counter-attack by latching on to club-mate Stuart Armstrong’s through ball to calmly fire home.

Victory means Scotland will now be at home for their one-legged play-off semi-final in March, and this performance will give them every confidence of progressing to Qatar 2022.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal feature in this week's Beat The Market column
ALSO READ: Arsenal feature in this week's Beat The Market column

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS