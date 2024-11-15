Scotland 1-0 Croatia: John McGinn scores late winner to end wait for victory

Scotland had struggled to make the most of their numerical advantage after Petar Sucic was sent off in the 44th minute.

Croatia had looked the more threatening side in the first half and still managed to create the best chances after the break before the ball fell for McGinn 12 yards out after the Croatia goalkeeper could only Ben Doak’s ambitious effort into his path.

The Aston Villa captain hit the ball into the ground and up into the top corner to seal Scotland’s first competitive win since victory in Cyprus 14 months ago, and only their second victory in 17 matches.

Scotland remain bottom of section A1 but can move above Poland if they win in Warsaw on Monday and have now levelled the head-to-head record with Croatia, who remain three points and two goals better off ahead of their final game against group winners Portugal.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke claimed his team selection had been giving him “sleepless nights” and one of his dilemmas became clear when McGinn was named among the substitutes.

The Aston Villa captain has been a talisman for Scotland in recent years but looked jaded at Euro 2024 after a busy campaign and missed last month’s double-header through injury.

However the man dubbed Super John McGinn by the Tartan Army became super sub as he drew level with Ally McCoist on 19 goals in fifth place in Scotland’s all-time list.

Another big decision was handing Tommy Conway his first start in his third international, the only change to the team that started the goalless draw with Portugal.

Clarke’s choice of striker was immaterial in the opening stages as his side struggled to get out of their own half.

The visitors had three good chances inside 10 minutes, all caused by Scotland midfielders giving up cheap possession. Andrej Kamaric dragged a shot wide and was denied by the foot of Craig Gordon while Luka Sucic blazed over.

Hampden was full but the home crowd were quiet until Scotland burst into action 17 minutes in. Doak collected Conway’s pass, got past his marker and squared for Scott McTominay, whose 20-yard effort was pushed wide for a corner.

Croatia were were soon back in the ascendancy. Luka Sucic came close and Gordon saved well from the same player and Duje Caleta-Car in quick succession.

The complexion of the game changed when Petar Sucic caught John Souttar on the knee with his studs in a lazy challenge. There was no major force but definite contact and Israeli referee Orel Grinfeeld had little hesitation in brandishing a yellow then red card.

The attacking midfielder had looked bemused about his first yellow card after bumping into Billy Gilmour from behind in what looked an innocuous foul, and he took his time in accepting his ultimate fate.

Scotland’s attempts to exploit their numerical advantage were undermined by their final ball, with Doak and Robertson failing to make the most of promising breaks. Anthony Ralston had a powerful shot blocked and Gilmour curled high and wide after being gifted possession with Doak yelling to be played in outside him.

Clarke rolled the dice midway through the second half after a spell of Croatia pressure. McGinn, Ryan Gauld and Lyndon Dykes all entered the fray, with the former’s introduction for the more defensive Kenny McLean signalling a shift in focus.

There were chances at either end in the final quarter. Gauld’s deep cross set up Doak but the winger volleyed wide.

Croatia sub Ivan Perisic missed a good chance after Robertson misjudged a deep cross and Gilmour again shot well off target after good work from Doak.

Another visiting sub, Mario Pasalic, missed the chance of the game so far when he knocked the ball wide following a Luka Modric through-ball.

Doak’s direct play and McGinn’s composure in front of goal soon settled matters.