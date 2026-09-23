Saturday best bets: Nations League tips for September 26 2026

Football betting tips: Nations League 14:00 - Slovenia vs Scotland 2pts Over 2.5 goals at 5/4 (General) 1pt Over 3.5 goals at 17/5 (BetVictor) 15:00 - Swindon vs Accrington 2.5pts Aaron Drinan to score anytime at 11/8 (bet365) 0.75pts Aaron Drinan to score 2+ goals at 8/1 (bet365) 0.25pt Aaron Drinan to score 3+ goals at 40/1 (bet365) 19:45 - Slovakia vs Moldova 1pt Slovakia to win and BTTS at 13/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Slovenia vs Scotland Kick-off: Saturday, 14:00 BST

TV: BBC One

Live odds, form and stats Tom Carnduff A new era begins for the Scotland national side and it's one which may well take some getting used to. Sébastien Pocognoli's arrival promises a change from the sometimes attritional football seen under Steve Clarke. While it did gain results in terms of reaching major international tournaments, debate raged on regarding their lack of ambition in games. That's not to say it'll be all-action all of the time, but Pocognoli brings a style which should play to the strengths of some of the talent within this squad. There's a required period to adapt though. His Monaco side were aggressive out of possession with a focus on attacking football. At the most recent World Cup, Scotland were more than happy to stand off their opponent.

New Scotland boss Sébastien Pocognoli

He'll want to make an immediate impact and while that should bring some creativity in attack, but it'll also deliver times of defensive vulnerability as the players continue to learn what is now expected of them. While GOALS weren't something we'd previously looked towards in Scotland games, the odds-against prices on OVER 2.5 and OVER 3.5 are worth a go here. This game also marks the first competitive outing for Boštjan Cesar as Slovenia's boss and the three friendlies they've played under his guidance did deliver some action. They were beaten 2-1 by Croatia and won 3-2 in Montenegro. Both teams struck in a home draw with Cyprus. The previous two games saw double figures for shots on target alongside nine against Montenegro and eight when losing to Hungary. So while the focus of this angle is largely down to Scotland's likely set-up under Pocognoli, the hosts have also demonstrated their ability to play a part when it comes to action in front of goal.

Swindon vs Accrington Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Swindon have been the classic Jekyll and Hyde team so far this season: brilliant at home and terrible on the road. Indeed they have won all three home league games and are winless in four away, losing three. Another home win could be on the cards against an Accrington side who have lost all three away games to date, conceding 2+ goals and 2+ xGA in all three. This looks the prime opportunity for last season's League Two top scorer AARON DRINAN to strike. He loves his home comforts, with all five of his league goals this season coming at The County Ground, including a hat-trick in their last home win against Colchester.

He and his team simply love playing at home, with 73% of Drinan's total xG this season coming in front his home fans, with his xG per 90 of 1.08 in home contests this season simply excellent. Since the start of last season he has found the net in 14 of 23 home league games (61%) with 19 of his 27 league goals (70%) coming at home, so at 11/8, we'll back him TO SCORE ANYTIME as our main bet. As touched upon already, Accrington are a team who give up plenty of chances, so we have to chance DRINAN TO SCORE 2+ at 8/1 as well as TO SCORE A HAT-TRICK at 40s. He fired three braces last season, all at home, and did manage a hat-trick the last time he graced his home turf. He is Swindon's penalty taker and the spearhead of what can be a red-hot attacking unit, especially at home.