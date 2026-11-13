Saturday best bets: Nations League tips for November 14 2026

Football betting tips: Nations League
17:00 - Georgia vs Hungary
1pt Willi Orban 2+ total shots at 12/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
19:45 - Portugal vs Denmark
2pts Goncalo Ramos to score anytime at evens (General)
19:45 - Northern Ireland vs Ukraine
1pt Ukraine under 0.5 goals at 13/8 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
Georgia vs Hungary
- Kick-off: Saturday, 17:00 BST
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
This is a big game for both sides. Hosts Georgia are bottom of Nations League Group B2 and at real risk of relegation. Hungary sit second and have a great chance of winning the group.
Georgia are yet to score in this competition but both of their defeats have come by a 1-0 scoreline. They are missing star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia through injury which is a huge blow, and were Hungary more consistent on the road they would be backed at 6/4.
Instead we'll take their centre-back WILLI ORBAN to have 2+ TOTAL SHOTS at 12/5. Hungary are a very dangerous set-piece team and in their last meeting with Georgie racked up 1.00 xG from set-plays alone.
Orban had three shots on that occasion and has in fact covered the 2+ shots line in three of his four games in this competition.
Portugal vs Denmark
- Kick-off: Saturday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
It's the first time since August 2003 that Portugal head into an international break without Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 hung up his international boots after a big fall out with manager Jorge Jesus and the Portuguese FA during the last break, but it's probably come four years too late.
Portugal have a deeply talented squad of players who were absolutely held back in the last few tournaments by one of the game's greatest players hanging on too long, meaning the team suffered in a day and age where high-intensity and high-pressing is en vogue.
Since his last start in a narrow 1-0 win over Wales, Portugal have won three on the spin and, to the eye test, have looked a strong cohesive unit with star quality. They dominated Saturday's opponents Denmark on the road before handling Norway last time out, winning the xG battle convincingly in both.
Four wins from four in the Nations League means Portugal need only a point to guarantee top spot, though a one-goal defeat would still be enough. Denmark are in a scrap to finish second with Wales and Norway, with second spot securing qualification for the knockout rounds next year.
The Danes are defensively vulnerable so with Portugal creating plenty, backing the man who has replaced Ronaldo as the team's number nine TO SCORE ANYTIME is the bet at even money.
That man is GONCALO RAMOS, who despite having a tough time at club level for Milan, scored in all of his three Nations League starts during the last international break. He's averaged 0.81 xG per 90 in this competition when playing as the nine in this Portugal team.
Northern Ireland vs Ukraine
- Kick-off: Saturday, 19:45 BST
- TV: BBC Two
- Live odds, form and stats
Northern Ireland have put themselves in an unbelievable position to win promotion to Nations League A, going unbeaten in their four games to date with two wins. They are yet to concede as they welcome Ukraine, who sit third and four points behind their hosts as they look to sneak into the top two.
Victory would keep Michael O'Neill's side top ahead of what is likely to be a winner takes all final game in Hungary.
If they are to win, Northern Ireland will again lean on their defensive solidity. This match-up sees the best defence in the group host the worst attack, according to the data.
O'Neill's men have conceded just 3.6 xGA across four outings (0.90 per game), limiting Hungary to 1.14 xGF and Georgia to 0.33 xGF at Windsor Park. Ukraine, meanwhile, have generated just 3.30 xGF in their four games (0.83 per game), with Northern Ireland holding them to just 0.38 xG in their 'away game'.
All things considered, the price about a NORTHERN IRELAND CLEAN SHEET, or depending on the bookie of choice, UKRAINE UNDER 0.5 GOALS, is worth chancing at 13/8.
Odd correct at 11:40 GMT (13/11/26)
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