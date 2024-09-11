Sandro Tonali is back, but what does that mean for Eddie Howe and Newcastle?

It may be a cliche, but Eddie Howe has a ‘new signing’ this season who didn’t cost him a penny in the summer transfer window.

Last season, Sandro Tonali featured for just 692 minutes at Newcastle United before his much-publicised gambling ban, and his contribution seemed fleeting. The talent was evident in flashes, yet there were persistent reports about his difficulty adapting to Howe's system (more on that later). But now, after 10 months out, the hugely talented Italian midfielder is back. Time then to take a closer look at Tonali’s performances so far this season, and how he could be the perfect complement to Newcastle’s midfield trio. Sandro Tonali Transfer Value - how much is he worth now? According to our player valuation model, Tonali has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €39.5 million.

His 2021 move from Brescia to AC Milan for €15m almost aligned perfectly with our valuation at the time. The same was true when he transferred to Newcastle in 2023, where our assessment closely matched the fee the Magpies paid. However, his 10-month football ban has caused his valuation to drop significantly, falling from its peak of €71m to just over half that amount. What can Tonali add to Newcastle this season? Tonali is a versatile midfielder, though if you were to pigeonhole him, he’s best described as a box-crashing No. 8. He combines physicality with an incredible engine. He is competent on the ball, both in passing and shooting. So yes, an all-rounder, though it could be argued that he hasn’t yet mastered any one department. Former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli once emphasised Tonali’s versatility after he netted a brace in a 2022 victory over Hellas Verona, remarking: “He is young, but so strong. The first day, I asked Sandro what his ideal position was, he said 'people compare me to Andrea Pirlo, but I consider myself more of a Gennaro Gattuso.' I think if we add in Daniele De Rossi to that mix, that completes him."

Sandro Tonali is available again for Newcastle

While Tonali admires Gattuso's style, even Pioli saw him more as an advanced No. 8, explaining: “When we have two midfielders, we can attack more down the wings, whereas like this we can allow Tonali to surge forward and use the way he times those runs”. Tonali’s range and mobility across the midfield were key reasons why Newcastle were willing to make him AC Milan’s most expensive departure since Kaka left the San Siro for Real Madrid. The question now is whether Howe can refine him into a world-class midfielder. So far, the signs this season have been encouraging. Since his return, Tonali has looked a sharper tool than last term, where some of his displays looked rigid.

Bruno Guimaraes has played as an advanced No.6 with his best friend and compatriot Joelinton employed as the No.10. Tonali often swaps roles with both, with Howe granting the Italian to free roam in midfield. It’s a better system than last season when Tonali, at times, was forced to play deeper. It’s only been a few games this season but a steady progression of improvement has been noted, even on the international stage. Indeed, Tonali has produced some standout performances for Italy in the Nations League, being arguably their best player in the games against Israel and in particular France, where he got an assist and ran Didier Deschamps’ men ragged in the centre of the park.