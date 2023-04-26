Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze has become a different beast under the management of Quique Setien this season.

After previously struggling for game time under Unai Emery, he has become an established part of Setien's team.

Chukwueze started just two games under Emery in the early half of the season, but has only failed to start one league game since gameweek 11, which is when Setien took over.

In all competitions, the Nigeria international has 13 goals and 11 assists in total, and with numbers like that, he is doing well to quash any concerns about his final product as an attacker.

As a wide forward, Chukwueze nominally starts on the right, and attacks the opposition half-spaces with his direct style of play. He favours his left foot and uses his incredible 1v1 ability to get past defenders to get shots away or find his team-mates in the box with cutbacks.

In fact, with 37 passes into the penalty area this season, Chukwueze has picked out team-mates in the box more often than any Villarreal player this term.