Sammie Szmodics

Sammie Szmodics next club odds: Ipswich 1/3 favourites to sign Blackburn forward

By Tom Carnduff
15:56 · MON July 22, 2024

Ipswich have been backed into the 1/3 favourites to complete the signing of Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics.

Reports emerged on Monday that the two clubs were in 'advanced talks' over a move.

It comes after a season which delivered 27 goals in 44 league outings for the 28-year-old, securing him the Sky Bet Championship Golden Boot award.

Sammie Szmodics next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Ipswich - 1/3
  • Everton - 8/1
  • Leeds - 11/1
  • West Ham - 12/1
  • Galatasaray - 14/1
  • Nottingham Forest - 14/1

*market is 'to sign for before 3rd September 2024'
Odds correct at 1550 BST (22/07/24)

Ipswich are on the hunt for new recruits following their promotion to the Premier League.

They've already welcomed back previous loanee Omari Hutchinson after agreeing a £20million deal with Chelsea, while defender Ben Johnson arrived on a free from West Ham.

Hull's Jacob Greaves, Manchester City's Liam Delap and Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric have all been added to Kieran McKenna's squad ahead of the new campaign.

Szmodics - who scored in Ipswich's 4-3 win over Blackburn in September - has two years remaining on his current deal but is expected to depart before the window closes.

