Sammie Szmodics next club odds: Ipswich 1/3 favourites to sign Blackburn forward

Ipswich have been backed into the 1/3 favourites to complete the signing of Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics.

Reports emerged on Monday that the two clubs were in 'advanced talks' over a move. It comes after a season which delivered 27 goals in 44 league outings for the 28-year-old, securing him the Sky Bet Championship Golden Boot award.

Ipswich Town in advanced talks with Blackburn Rovers over the signing of forward Sammie Szmodics. Last season's top scorer in the Championship is into the final 2 years of his contract with the option of a further year. #ITFC #Rovers — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 22, 2024

Sammie Szmodics next club odds (via Sky Bet) Ipswich - 1/3

Everton - 8/1

Leeds - 11/1

West Ham - 12/1

Galatasaray - 14/1

Nottingham Forest - 14/1 *market is 'to sign for before 3rd September 2024'

Odds correct at 1550 BST (22/07/24)