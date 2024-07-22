Sammie Szmodics next club odds: Ipswich 1/3 favourites to sign Blackburn forward

Ipswich have been backed into the 1/3 favourites to complete the signing of Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics.
Reports emerged on Monday that the two clubs were in 'advanced talks' over a move.
It comes after a season which delivered 27 goals in 44 league outings for the 28-year-old, securing him the Sky Bet Championship Golden Boot award.
*market is 'to sign for before 3rd September 2024'
Odds correct at 1550 BST (22/07/24)
Ipswich are on the hunt for new recruits following their promotion to the Premier League.
They've already welcomed back previous loanee Omari Hutchinson after agreeing a £20million deal with Chelsea, while defender Ben Johnson arrived on a free from West Ham.
Hull's Jacob Greaves, Manchester City's Liam Delap and Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric have all been added to Kieran McKenna's squad ahead of the new campaign.
Szmodics - who scored in Ipswich's 4-3 win over Blackburn in September - has two years remaining on his current deal but is expected to depart before the window closes.
