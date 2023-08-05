Sam Byram makes Leeds return as club sign free agent

Leeds have completed the signing of free agent defender Sam Byram after he left Norwich in June.
The 29-year-old returns to Elland Road having departed for West Ham in January 2016. He's previously featured in 143 games for the club.
Byram has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, running until the summer of 2024. It also sees him reunite with ex-Norwich boss Daniel Farke.
On their club website, Leeds said: "Following the appointment of Farke as Leeds manager in July, Byram was invited to train with Leeds and featured in pre-season games against AS Monaco, Nottingham Forest and Heart of Midlothian.
"His performances caught the eye and he has now earned a contract with the club, becoming the third signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow.
"Byram will again wear the number 25 shirt, the same number he wore during his previous spell with the club."
The full-back is available for selection as Leeds face Cardiff in their season opener on Sunday.