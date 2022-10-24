Chelsea head to Austria to face Salzburg knowing a win all-but secures their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Jake Osgathorpe has the best bet.

Group E is finely poised as we head into the final two matchdays, with all four teams separated by just three points. Chelsea lead proceedings after successive wins over AC Milan, but Tuesday nights opponents Salzburg are only a point behind the Blues, and will fancy their chances of causing an upset and qualifying, or even topping the standings. The Austrian side are the only unbeaten team in Group E, so will certainly be a stiff test for Graham Potter's men, especially in Austria.

Somewhat contrary to recent European campaigns, this season's Salzburg have been very controlled and tight, with their games seeing few chances and goals. In fact, all four of their contests have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS, which isn't a surprise given their xG averages (1.25 xGF, 1.05 xGA per game), and another low-scoring game is expected here. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Chelsea have seen Under 2.5 Goals land in six of Graham Potter's eight games in charge, which, again, isn't a surprise given their underlying process. Across UCL and Premier League games, the Blues have generally been solid defensively, allowing 1.04 non-pen xGA per game, but there a major question marks in attack. They have mustered just 1.37 non-pen xGF per game under Potter, and it seems to be getting worst. After racking up 2.12 non-pen xGF against Wolves, Chelsea went on to manage 1.64 at AC Milan, 1.38 at Aston Villa, 0.56 at Brentford and 0.58 at home to Manchester United. We could be devoid of much goalmouth action on Tuesday then.

Salzburg v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at evens (BetVictor, William Hill) Score prediction: Salzburg 1-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1330 BST (24/10/22)