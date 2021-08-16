During his playing career Scott, a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, reached the stage of sleeping in his car having spent his final £1 betting on a horserace.

He ultimately came through the other side by first confiding in his family and then entering a rehabilitation clinic, but openly admits his once promising career as a Premier League footballer had been ruined.

The 33-year-old is now carving out a new career in an important educational role for gambling harm-minimisation consultants EPIC risk management.

EPIC was founded to combat and highlight the dangers of gambling in professional sport and educate the next generation of sport stars embarking on a career. Scott's role includes speaking with professional clubs across the English Football League.