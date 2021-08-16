As part of Safer Gambling Week former Reading footballer Scott Davies has been speaking to Sporting Life about his experiences with addiction, sharing his own personal advice for how to gamble responsibly.
During his playing career Scott, a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, reached the stage of sleeping in his car having spent his final £1 betting on a horserace.
He ultimately came through the other side by first confiding in his family and then entering a rehabilitation clinic, but openly admits his once promising career as a Premier League footballer had been ruined.
The 33-year-old is now carving out a new career in an important educational role for gambling harm-minimisation consultants EPIC risk management.
EPIC was founded to combat and highlight the dangers of gambling in professional sport and educate the next generation of sport stars embarking on a career. Scott's role includes speaking with professional clubs across the English Football League.
