Sadio Mane: Liverpool agree £35.1m sale to Bayern Munich

By Sporting Life
15:29 · FRI June 17, 2022

It is understood that Liverpool have agreed a £35.1million deal to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions will pay £27.5m up front, with a further £5m due when the 30-year-old meets a specified appearance clause and an additional £2.6m based on individual and team achievements.

Mane, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in a deal eventually worth £33.5m, was in the final year of his contract and had expressed his desire to leave.

Bayern believed they could secure the Senegal forward on the cheap with an opening offer of £21.4m plus £4.2m in add ons, based on what Liverpool considered unrealistic individual and team achievements.

However, with the arrival of 22-year-old Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a potential club-record £85m deal the club were willing to allow Mane to go providing Bayern came up with a figure which closer suited their £40m valuation.

After Bayern officials flew to Merseyside for a meeting on Friday a compromise was made and an agreement was reached.

Mane, who is believed to have agreed a three-year contract with the German club, is a likely replacement for Robert Lewandowski who has expressed a desire to leave.

