Mane, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in a deal eventually worth £33.5m, was in the final year of his contract and had expressed his desire to leave.

The Bundesliga champions will pay £27.5m up front, with a further £5m due when the 30-year-old meets a specified appearance clause and an additional £2.6m based on individual and team achievements.

Bayern believed they could secure the Senegal forward on the cheap with an opening offer of £21.4m plus £4.2m in add ons, based on what Liverpool considered unrealistic individual and team achievements.

However, with the arrival of 22-year-old Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a potential club-record £85m deal the club were willing to allow Mane to go providing Bayern came up with a figure which closer suited their £40m valuation.

After Bayern officials flew to Merseyside for a meeting on Friday a compromise was made and an agreement was reached.

Mane, who is believed to have agreed a three-year contract with the German club, is a likely replacement for Robert Lewandowski who has expressed a desire to leave.