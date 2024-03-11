Sporting Life
Thomas Frank

Sack race odds: Thomas Frank a big price but no manager to leave close behind

By Joe Townsend
09:54 · MON March 11, 2024

Vincent Kompany continues to lead the sack race after his Burnley side conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at West Ham on Sunday, but 'no manager to leave' was the big mover this weekend.

The Belgian manager remains at 7/4 with his Clarets side second from bottom in the Premier League and 11 points from safety.

Thomas Frank - who is available at 20/1 with Paddy Power - is perhaps the most interesting price in the market as his Brentford team continue to slide towards the bottom three.

Kai Havertz's late winner for Arsenal consigned the Bees to a sixth defeat in eight matches and left them 15th in the Premier League table, just five points clear of the relegation zone and having won just twice in 16 matches in all competitions.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Vincent Kompany - 7/4
  • No manager to leave - 2/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 4/1
  • Erik ten Hag - 9/2
  • Chris Wilder - 5/1
  • David Moyes - 10/1
  • Eddie Howe - 14/1
  • Thomas Frank - 16/1
  • Sean Dyche, Nuno 20/1
  • 33/1 bar

No manager to leave?

The biggest mover of note following Sunday's results was 'no manager to leave', which had drifted from 3/1 to 11/2 last weekend before settling at 5/1 before the most recent round of fixtures.

It's now into 2/1 as firms consider it suddenly far less likely that a club changes boss in the final 10 games of the season, much of which is likely due to Burnley encouraging display at the London Stadium.

Odds correct at 09:50 GMT (11/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

