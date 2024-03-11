Sack race odds: Thomas Frank a big price but no manager to leave close behind

Vincent Kompany continues to lead the sack race after his Burnley side conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at West Ham on Sunday, but 'no manager to leave' was the big mover this weekend.
The Belgian manager remains at 7/4 with his Clarets side second from bottom in the Premier League and 11 points from safety.
Thomas Frank - who is available at 20/1 with Paddy Power - is perhaps the most interesting price in the market as his Brentford team continue to slide towards the bottom three.
Kai Havertz's late winner for Arsenal consigned the Bees to a sixth defeat in eight matches and left them 15th in the Premier League table, just five points clear of the relegation zone and having won just twice in 16 matches in all competitions.
The biggest mover of note following Sunday's results was 'no manager to leave', which had drifted from 3/1 to 11/2 last weekend before settling at 5/1 before the most recent round of fixtures.
It's now into 2/1 as firms consider it suddenly far less likely that a club changes boss in the final 10 games of the season, much of which is likely due to Burnley encouraging display at the London Stadium.
Odds correct at 09:50 GMT (11/03/24)
