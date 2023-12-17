Sack race odds: Steve Cooper odds-on favourite, Erik ten Hag remains second favourite

The Dutchman has drifted in price at least following the result against Liverpool, out to 15/8 from 5/4 on Saturday morning.
Manchester United sit seventh in the Premier League table, five points off the top five, with Ten Hag's position in the market perhaps a combination of some bad performances of late and a reported investment from Sir Jim Radcliffe.
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is the sole favourite to be the next man gone, with his price shortening to 1/2 from the 8/11 prior to his sides Friday night defeat to Tottenham.
Odds correct at 1930 (17/12/23)
Roy Hodgson has drifted from 8s to 9s following Crystal Palace's heroic comeback against Manchester City at the Etihad, earning a 2-2 draw, while Mauricio Pochettino's odds also drifted after Chelsea's comfortable win over Sheffield United.
Vincent Kompany was the only manager bar Cooper to shorten over the weekend after Burnley lost 2-0 at home to Everton.
