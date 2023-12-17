Sporting Life
Erik ten Hag

Sack race odds: Steve Cooper odds-on favourite, Erik ten Hag remains second favourite

By Jake Osgathorpe
19:22 · SUN December 17, 2023

The Dutchman has drifted in price at least following the result against Liverpool, out to 15/8 from 5/4 on Saturday morning.

Manchester United sit seventh in the Premier League table, five points off the top five, with Ten Hag's position in the market perhaps a combination of some bad performances of late and a reported investment from Sir Jim Radcliffe.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is the sole favourite to be the next man gone, with his price shortening to 1/2 from the 8/11 prior to his sides Friday night defeat to Tottenham.

Next Premier League manager to leave (3rd) - via Sky Bet

  • Steve Cooper - 1/2
  • Erik ten Hag - 15/8
  • Roy Hodgson - 9/1
  • Vincent Kompany - 14/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 16/1
  • Eddie Howe - 25/1
  • 28/1 - bar

Odds correct at 1930 (17/12/23)

Roy Hodgson has drifted from 8s to 9s following Crystal Palace's heroic comeback against Manchester City at the Etihad, earning a 2-2 draw, while Mauricio Pochettino's odds also drifted after Chelsea's comfortable win over Sheffield United.

Vincent Kompany was the only manager bar Cooper to shorten over the weekend after Burnley lost 2-0 at home to Everton.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

