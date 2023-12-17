Sack race odds: Steve Cooper odds-on favourite, Erik ten Hag remains second favourite

The Dutchman has drifted in price at least following the result against Liverpool, out to 15/8 from 5/4 on Saturday morning. Manchester United sit seventh in the Premier League table, five points off the top five, with Ten Hag's position in the market perhaps a combination of some bad performances of late and a reported investment from Sir Jim Radcliffe.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is the sole favourite to be the next man gone, with his price shortening to 1/2 from the 8/11 prior to his sides Friday night defeat to Tottenham.

Next Premier League manager to leave (3rd) - via Sky Bet Steve Cooper - 1/2

Erik ten Hag - 15/8

Roy Hodgson - 9/1

Vincent Kompany - 14/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 16/1

Eddie Howe - 25/1

28/1 - bar Odds correct at 1930 (17/12/23)