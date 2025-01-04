Sack race odds: Sean Dyche drifts as Julen Lopetegui returns to odds-on favouritism

Sean Dyche is out to 9/2 in the sack race betting as the front three in the market continue to trade places despite all suffering Saturday defeats.

Dyche's odds were eased to 13/2 after they were edged out 1-0 at Bournemouth, although by the end of Saturday they'd been trimmed to 9/2, still bigger than he'd been priced following defeat to Nottingham Forest a week ago. Julen Lopetegui is back as odds-on favourite at 4/6 having seen West Ham thrashed in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, taking over from Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou (2/1), whose side were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle. Spurs were not disgraced in this latest defeat and Postecoglou felt they were on the wrong end of bad decisions, particularly relating to Newcastle's controversial winning goal. "I’m just really, really angry. Angriest I think I have ever been in my career," said the Australian. "I can’t be prouder of the players, I’m just angry and disappointed it wasn’t football that denied them getting the rewards today."

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Julen Lopetegui - 4/6

Ange Postecoglou - 2/1

Sean Dyche - 9/2

12/1 bar Odds correct at 2145 GMT on 04/01/25