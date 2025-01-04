Sporting Life
Sean Dyche
Sean Dyche

Sack race odds: Sean Dyche drifts as Julen Lopetegui returns to odds-on favouritism

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat January 04, 2025 · 1h ago

Sean Dyche is out to 9/2 in the sack race betting as the front three in the market continue to trade places despite all suffering Saturday defeats.

Dyche's odds were eased to 13/2 after they were edged out 1-0 at Bournemouth, although by the end of Saturday they'd been trimmed to 9/2, still bigger than he'd been priced following defeat to Nottingham Forest a week ago.

Julen Lopetegui is back as odds-on favourite at 4/6 having seen West Ham thrashed in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, taking over from Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou (2/1), whose side were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle.

Spurs were not disgraced in this latest defeat and Postecoglou felt they were on the wrong end of bad decisions, particularly relating to Newcastle's controversial winning goal.

"I’m just really, really angry. Angriest I think I have ever been in my career," said the Australian.

"I can’t be prouder of the players, I’m just angry and disappointed it wasn’t football that denied them getting the rewards today."

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Julen Lopetegui - 4/6
  • Ange Postecoglou - 2/1
  • Sean Dyche - 9/2
  • 12/1 bar

Odds correct at 2145 GMT on 04/01/25

West Ham’s defeat, coming after a 5-0 thrashing at Liverpool, did nothing to ease the pressure on manager Lopetegui, especially with his predecessor David Moyes spotted in the crowd.

The former Real Madrid and Spain boss could, however, bemoan his luck after early missed chances by Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek, while Crysencio Summerville was harshly penalised for a foul when clean through, and the xG data had less than a goal between the visitors and their hosts.

Lopetegui, whose side did manage a consolation through Niclas Fullkrug, said: "It is not easy to explain the match. We deserved more in my opinion. A lot of little details worked against us.

"Not only did we not take advantage of two clear situations – we have to do better – but after they scored one goal we were very unlucky.

"We had a very clear situation with Summerville on (Manuel) Akanji. It was not a foul but the referee said foul. It was an unfair situation.

"We did very good things and positive things, but in the end it was not enough."

West Ham face a trip to Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday night before hosting Fulham the following Tuesday.

Their performances may determine whether Everton's clash with Spurs on January 19 helps settle the latest version of this market.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

