Sack race odds: Sean Dyche clear favourite after Everton capitulate again

Sean Dyche is now the clear favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market, as short as 15/8 with some firms, after Everton surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 for the second match in succession, a defeat which leaves them bottom of the table with no points from four games.

Their latest loss at Aston Villa was less dramatic than a fortnight ago when an incredible capitulation saw the Toffees collapse from 2-0 up in the 87th minute to lose in the 96th at home to Bournemouth. They have now conceded an alarming 13 goals, a surprise given Dyche's reputation for building defensively sound teams. The former Burnley manager began the season as a 14/1 outsider but has gradually been cut in as a result of his side's terrible start, with the bookies immediately clipping him in to 8s following their 3-0 home thrashing by Brighton on opening weekend.

Teflon Ten Hag

Another factor in Dyche leaping into favouritism was Manchester United delivering a 3-0 win Erik ten Hag desperately needed after his side was thrashed by Liverpool at Old Trafford before the international break, a second defeat in their first three league games. Having been totally outplayed in the opening stages at St Mary's, Ten Hag was left indebted to goalkeeper Andre Onana for saving an abject penalty from Southampton striker Cameron Archer with it still goalless. United took full advantage, scoring from a corner moments later through Matthijs de Ligt before Marcus Rashford quickly added a second and Alejandro Garnacho made sure late on. Better to be a lucky manager than a good one right?

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet) Sean Dyche - 2/1

Erik ten Hag - 5/1

Russell Martin, Steve Cooper - 7/1

Enzo Maresca - 8/1

Gary O'Neil - 12/1

Oliver Glasner - 14/1

Eddie Howe, Ange Postecoglou, Julen Lopetegui - 18/1

Marco Silva, Nuno Espirito Santo - 20/1

25/1 - bar Odds correct at 2000 BST (15/09/24)

Eddie of interest?

Newcastle turned things around late on against Wolves to win 2-1 and continue their strong start to the season, taking 10 points from their opening four games. But victory was secured amidst the backdrop of boardroom grumblings, with an apparent power struggle between manager Eddie Howe and new sporting director Paul Mitchell. While ever results are good on the pitch, Howe remains in the stronger position, but this feels like one to keep an eye on at 18/1.

O'Neil needs points