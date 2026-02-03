Sack race odds: Scott Parker slashed in price after Burnley thrashed by Sunderland

Scott Parker has been heavily backed in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' after Burnley lost 3-0 at Sunderland on Monday to leave them 11 points from safety with 14 games to play.
The former Fulham and Bournemouth boss was 33/1 across the board before kick-off at the Stadium of Light but is now as short as 3/1.
It was not necessarily defeat by their fellow newly-promoted club that triggered such a movement in the market, but the nature of it.
Burnley did not have a shot on target, managing just five attempts in total, and never looked like causing any kind of threat.
The Clarets have now failed to win any of their last 15 league matches, taking just five points in that time.
Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet)
- Thomas Frank - 17/20
- Oliver Glasner - 5/2
- Arne Slot - 5/2
- Scott Parker - 15/2
- No manager to leave - 14/1
- Pep Guardiola - 20/1
- 25/1 bar
It seems unlikely those shorter than Parker in the betting will imminently leave their positions.
While struggling domestically, Thomas Frank has taken Tottenham into the Champions League round of 16, the first leg of which does not take place until 10-11 March.
He was also boosted by their comeback 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City at the weekend.
Similar can be said for Arne Slot with regard to both European ambitions and a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle, although it never seemed likely Liverpool would replace their title-winning manager mid-season.
Oliver Glasner has already announced he will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, and following a post-match tirade against his bossed followed it up by committing to completing the campaign.
Palace are on a 12-match winless run and in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle, making it more likely the Austrian will remain at the club for the duration of the season to see them to safety.
The Eagles are also still in the Europa Conference League, facing Bosnian club Zrinjski in the round of 32 play-off stage on 19 February.
Signing off his time in south London with a second major trophy is sure to be both Glasner and the club's number one priority.
Odds correct at 0855 GMT (3/2/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.