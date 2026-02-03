Sack race odds: Scott Parker slashed in price after Burnley thrashed by Sunderland

Scott Parker has been heavily backed in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' after Burnley lost 3-0 at Sunderland on Monday to leave them 11 points from safety with 14 games to play.

The former Fulham and Bournemouth boss was 33/1 across the board before kick-off at the Stadium of Light but is now as short as 3/1. It was not necessarily defeat by their fellow newly-promoted club that triggered such a movement in the market, but the nature of it. Burnley did not have a shot on target, managing just five attempts in total, and never looked like causing any kind of threat. The Clarets have now failed to win any of their last 15 league matches, taking just five points in that time.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Thomas Frank - 17/20

Oliver Glasner - 5/2

Arne Slot - 5/2

Scott Parker - 15/2

No manager to leave - 14/1

Pep Guardiola - 20/1

25/1 bar

It seems unlikely those shorter than Parker in the betting will imminently leave their positions. While struggling domestically, Thomas Frank has taken Tottenham into the Champions League round of 16, the first leg of which does not take place until 10-11 March. He was also boosted by their comeback 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City at the weekend. Similar can be said for Arne Slot with regard to both European ambitions and a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle, although it never seemed likely Liverpool would replace their title-winning manager mid-season.