Sack race odds: Ruud van Nistelrooy 1/2 fav after Leicester lose at West Ham

Van Nistelrooy was only appointed in early December and began by collecting a highly fortuitous four points from two home games against Brighton and West Ham.

It was their 11th defeat in 12 top-flight games.

Since then, they have lost 12 of 14 fixtures with the only exceptions a 6-2 victory over Championship side QPR in the third round of the FA Cup and a 2-1 league win at Tottenham in late January.

They have lost five straight matches with the aggregate scoreline of 2-16.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup already, Leicester have the weekend off before returning to a daunting run of fixtures.

They travel to Chelsea and host Manchester United before the international break arrives on March 16.

Their next four games are trips to Manchester City and Brighton and home matches against Newcastle and Liverpool.