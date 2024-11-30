Sack race odds: Julen Lopetegui favourite as West Ham inconsistency continues

West Ham's Julen Lopetegui is the 11/10 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post, according to the 'sack race' market.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is next in the betting at 7/4. The most recently departed manager Steve Cooper, though, serves as a cautionary tale for punters looking to back either short-priced manager, as he'd been as big as 20/1 in the weeks prior to his sacking by Leicester. Nevertheless, after West Ham lost 5-2 to Arsenal, Lopetegui again finds himself in the spotlight as the Hammers once again failed to build a positive result having won 2-0 at Newcastle the previous Monday. Like Cooper, his side are clear of the relegation zone but a sense of unease remains.

Next Premier League Manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Julen Lopetegui - 11/10

Russell Martin - 7/4

Gary O'Neil - 4/1

Sean Dyche - 4/1

Oliver Glasner - 16/1

Eddie Howe - 20/1

25/1 bar Odds correct at 1755 GMT on 2/12/24