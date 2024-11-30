Sporting Life
julen lopetegui

Sack race odds: Julen Lopetegui favourite as West Ham inconsistency continues

By Sporting Life
Football
Mon December 02, 2024 · 4 min ago

West Ham's Julen Lopetegui is the 11/10 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post, according to the 'sack race' market.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is next in the betting at 7/4.

The most recently departed manager Steve Cooper, though, serves as a cautionary tale for punters looking to back either short-priced manager, as he'd been as big as 20/1 in the weeks prior to his sacking by Leicester.

Nevertheless, after West Ham lost 5-2 to Arsenal, Lopetegui again finds himself in the spotlight as the Hammers once again failed to build a positive result having won 2-0 at Newcastle the previous Monday.

Like Cooper, his side are clear of the relegation zone but a sense of unease remains.

Next Premier League Manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Julen Lopetegui - 11/10
  • Russell Martin - 7/4
  • Gary O'Neil - 4/1
  • Sean Dyche - 4/1
  • Oliver Glasner - 16/1
  • Eddie Howe - 20/1
  • 25/1 bar

Odds correct at 1755 GMT on 2/12/24

Southampton boss Russell Martin

Martin's Southampton side remain detached at the foot of the table despite a 1-1 draw with Brighton on Friday where they showed encouraging signs and were desperately unlucky to have a potentially winning goal disallowed for a controversial offside.

They were helped by defeats for both Ipswich and Wolves on Saturday afternoon, though the fact remains Saints have just five points from 13 matches.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is a 4/1 chance after his side's winning run came to an end in a 4-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth, whereas Kieran McKenna is a non-factor in the betting. Ipswich were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

Sean Dyche was trimmed from 7s to join O'Neil on 4/1 after Everton's woeful display at Old Trafford saw them thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United to remain mired in relegation trouble.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

