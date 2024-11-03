Sack race odds: Julen Lopetegui and Kieran McKenna make moves

Julen Lopetegui was trimmed from 4/1 to 9/4 in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market as he continued his difficult start as West Ham boss, while Kieran McKenna was heavily cut in to 12/1 as Ipswich again failed to win.

Next Premier League Manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Russell Martin - 15/8

Julen Lopetegui - 9/4

Gary O'Neil - 11/4

Oliver Glasner - 9/1

Thomas Frank, Steve Cooper - 10/1

Kieran McKenna - 12/1

25/1 bar Odds correct at 1400 GMT (3/12/24)