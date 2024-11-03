Sack race odds: Julen Lopetegui and Kieran McKenna make moves

Julen Lopetegui was trimmed from 4/1 to 9/4 in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market as he continued his difficult start as West Ham boss, while Kieran McKenna was heavily cut in to 12/1 as Ipswich again failed to win.
West Ham, who had midfielder Edson Alvarez sent off in first-half injury time, were thrashed 3-0 at early-season surprise package Nottingham Forest, a defeat that leaves them 16th in the table after 10 games.
Newly-promoted Ipswich were also punished after going down to 10 players.
McKenna's side had looked set to clinch their first victory of the season through a Leif Davis goal, but Kalvin Phillips' 77th-minute red card proved crucial as they could not quite hold on, with Leicester equalising deep in stoppage time.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (3/12/24)
Only a week ago it was Lopetegui and West Ham who proved the death knell for the first managerial departure of the campaign, as the Hammers' 2-1 win over Manchester United triggered the end of Erik ten Hag's tenure at Old Trafford.
Prior to confirmation of the Dutchman's sacking, McKenna was 66/1 to be the first manager to leave.
And while the pressure will undoubtedly increase on the Northern Irishman, five draws from Ipswich's opening 10 matches means despite being winless, they sit third from bottom and only two points adrift of 17th-placed Crystal Palace.
