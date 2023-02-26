The Blues have now won just two of their last 15 matches in all competitions, with those victories coming over Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

They sit 10th in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of the top four following their loss to Spurs on Sunday.

The increased pressure on Potter in recent weeks is not only due to poor results but because of the level of backing the club's new owners gave during the recent transfer window, with Chelsea spending around £350m.