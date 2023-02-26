Graham Potter's sack race odds have been slashed in to 1/4 as speculation mounts that he will be the next Premier League manager to leave following Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.
The Blues have now won just two of their last 15 matches in all competitions, with those victories coming over Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.
They sit 10th in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of the top four following their loss to Spurs on Sunday.
The increased pressure on Potter in recent weeks is not only due to poor results but because of the level of backing the club's new owners gave during the recent transfer window, with Chelsea spending around £350m.
Odds correct at 1530 GMT (26/02/23)
Gary O'Neil remains an outsider, despite Bournemouth's 4-1 thrashing by Manchester City meaning the Cherries have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions, losing eight.
Only Leicester (12) and Southampton (6) have won fewer points than O'Neil's side (13) at home this season.
Bournemouth travel to Arsenal in their next fixture, before welcoming Liverpool, who beat them 9-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.