Sack race odds: Enzo Maresca shortens but Ange Postecoglou still favourite

Enzo Maresca was a mover in the sack race market, but Ange Postecoglou remains the favourite despite his Tottenham side beating Manchester United.

The Chelsea boss is under increasing pressure, moving from 22/1 into 14/1 in the market, after a run of just three wins in 11 matches, a run that has seen them knocked out of the FA Cup and slip to sixth in the Premier League. The Blues are winless in six away games, losing four, not ideal ahead of a trip to Aston Villa next up, and we know just how trigger happy Chelsea's owners are when it comes to sacking managers.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Ange Postecoglou - evens

Ruud van Nistelrooy - 13/8

No Manager to Leave - 6/1

Enzo Maresca - 14/1

Ivan Juric - 14/1

Ruben Amorim - 18/1

Vitor Pereira - 22/1

Pep Guardiola - 28/1

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly though, it's Postecoglou who heads the market as the even money favourite, drifting a tad following a 1-0 win over Manchester United, Spurs' second successive league win. Those two wins did sandwich exits from both domestic cup competitions though, so that, combined with the fact his side is in the bottom half of the Premier League, perhaps explains why Ange is still the short favourite.