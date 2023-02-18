Sporting Life
Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Sack race: Graham Potter odds-on favourite after Chelsea lose to Southampton

By Sporting Life
18:52 · SAT February 18, 2023

Graham Potter is now 1/2 to be the next Premier League manager to leave after being slashed into favouritism in the sack race following Chelsea's 1-0 defeat by Southampton on Saturday.

Potter left Brighton for Stamford Bridge in September and initially oversaw some strong results, winning five straight matches after drawing his opening game against Redbull Salzburg in the Champions League.

But the Blues have won just one of 10 matches in all competitions this calendar year and only two of their last 14.

They now sit 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle.

Next Premier League manager to leave/sack race (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Graham Potter - 1/2
  • Gary O'Neil - 7/2
  • Antonio Conte - 4/1
  • David Moyes - 8/1
  • Jurgen Klopp - 16/1
  • No manager to leave - 20/1
  • Patrick Vieira - 20/1
  • Steve Cooper - 20/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 25/1
  • Unai Emery - 33/1

Odds correct at 17:30 BST (18/02/23)

The increased pressure on Potter in recent weeks is not only due to poor results but because of the level of backing the club's new owners gave during the recent transfer window, with Chelsea spending around £350m.

Heading into the weekend, the 47-year-old was the 3/1 third-favourite with Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil (6/4) leading the market.

But a combination of defeat for the Blues by Southampton and a win for the Cherries at Wolves has seen Potter become heavy sack race favourite.

