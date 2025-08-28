Ruben Amorim sacked odds: Manchester United manager even money to be gone by Christmas

Ruben Amorim remains an odds-on price to be the Manchester United manager on Christmas Day, but his odds have crashed in the Premier League sack race market.

United's season has started with one point gained from their opening two Premier League games and Wednesday delivered a stunning defeat on penalties to League Two outfit Grimsby in the Carabao Cup. That follows a campaign in which they were beaten in the final of the Europa League by Spurs after finishing 15th in the top-flight. But despite this, Sky Bet make it 8/11 that he is still in the position on December 25, with evens that he departs before then.

Will Ruben Amorim be Manchester United manager on December 25 2025? Yes - 8/11

No - evens Odds via Sky Bet and correct at 1020 BST (28/08/25)

Wednesday's result delivered a damning assessment from Amorim where he suggested significant changes need to happen but it can't be "22 players again". "I am shocked because we are in the moment when we make a lot of changes," he told ITV. "We try to fight a lot of things but then when we have these moments, we need to show up. "If we don't show up, you can feel that something has to change and you are not going to change 22 players again."

"I think the players spoke really loudly about what they want today."



"I just want to apologise to our fans."



"Something has to change and you're not going to change 22 players again."



Ruben Amorim speaks with @gabrielclarke05 after defeat to Grimsby#MUFC | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/anXoVFHoMP — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 27, 2025

The outcome also saw a significant shift in Amorim's odds to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position. He was as big as 25/1 in places before kick-off, but bookmakers have now gone as short as 13/8 that he is the first top-flight manager to lose their job.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds Graham Potter - 11/10

Ruben Amorim - 13/8

Nuno Espirito Santo - 5/2

Keith Andrews - 12/1 Odds via Sky Bet and correct at 1020 BST (28/08/25)

That market is led by West Ham's Graham Potter who has overseen three defeats in all competitions to begin their campaign. The Hammers have scored three but conceded 11 across those contests, with Tuesday's Carabao Cup loss at Wolves sparking an angry reaction from those in the away end.