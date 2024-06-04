Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Inspiral wins the Coronation Stakes
Inspiral wins the Coronation Stakes

Royal Ascot: Inspiral could run in Queen Anne Stakes

By David Ord
13:29 · TUE June 04, 2024

Inspiral could again clash with stable and owner-mate Audience in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The latter sprang a 22/1 shock in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes on the pair’s return to action at Newbury in May with Inspiral back in fourth having been sent off the 2/1 favourite.

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes was thought to be an alternative target for last year’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf heroine, which would mark a return to ten furlongs for her.

But speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast, Chris Richardson, Managing Director of Cheveley Park Stud, admitted that might not be the case.

One of the issues complicating plans is that Passenger and White Birch, first and second favourite for the Wednesday showpiece, are both sons of Ulysees, a sire that stands at Cheveley Park.

Download the Sporting Life App

Richardson said: “We all saw how impressive Inspiral was and how she needed every yard in America to win so impressively coming off the bend and Frankie giving her a fantastic ride to get up. The plan is certainly to step her up in trip and in the back of my mind I was thinking of something like the Juddmonte International at York.

“The Prince Of Wales’s is a consideration but there are other considerations and other competitors in that race from a business point of view that I have to consider.

“White Birch who we bred and are very proud of would probably prefer some ease in the ground. We’ve seen him to best effect with some cut and that might be a consideration but certainly Passenger who we know is owned by our partners in Ulysees looks to have improved again and is certainly a leading contender.

“It’s going to be an interesting dilemma from a business point of view however there’s much to discuss. He’s still a highly exciting stallion and I think still under-rated, which is something I would naturally say, and the horses that have progressed from three to four, as Ulysees did to win the Eclipse and Juddmonte International, has just been highlighted. Fingers crossed that momentum can keep going.”

So the Queen Anne is under serious consideration for Inspiral and is already the firm plan for the all-the-way Newbury winner.

“I don’t think Audience will be given an easy lead, I think there could be plenty of pace in there, but as John and Thady (Gosden) have said, the filly needed the run that day and she was probably doing just enough on the gallops. I saw her on Saturday and she came out of that particularly well and there is a strong possibility we may run both in the Queen Anne and be double-handed," Richardson added.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo