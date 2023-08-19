Roy Keane: Manchester United are the new Tottenham

Former club captain Roy Keane has claimed that "Man United are the new Spurs" following their defeat in Saturday's late kick-off.

Pape Matar Sarr's effort combined with Lisandro Martinez turning the ball into his own net was enough to give Ange Postecoglou's side all three points in North London. It was an outcome that left Keane delivering a withering assessment of the club’s performance. He told Sky Sports: "I think Man United are the new Spurs. Desperate, absolutely desperate. "The biggest insult I always think about teams is teams who can’t do it away from home or players who aren’t up for it away from home.

"They’re a good team, they fancy it, when their home fans are in front of them and they’ve got that support and that energy. "United go away today, second half, weak, no leadership, gave bad goals away. Spurs were lovely, honestly, all credit to Spurs, but United… it’s easy to play against Man United." Sarr fired Tottenham into the lead as he struck from close range early in the second-half. Dejan Kulusevski's deflected cross fell into the path of the young midfielder, who made no mistake when arriving at the back post shortly after the break.

United nearly hit back instantly, with Antony striking the post before Casemiro's header was brilliantly saved by Guglielmo Vicario. But it was a comical own goal that secured the result for the visitors, as Martinez brushed the ball into his own net after the faintest of touches from substitute Ben Davies. It was United's first defeat of the campaign after they beat Wolves on opening weekend, although they could consider themselves fortunate not to drop points in that Old Trafford encounter.