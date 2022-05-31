Inter Milan are exploring the options on a possible loan deal to take Romelu Lukaku back to the Serie A club, according to reports.

Inter chiefs are understood to have met with lawyers in a bid to formulate a proposal for Chelsea striker Lukaku’s potential return to the club. New Chelsea chief Todd Boehly will get straight to work on the Blues’ summer transfer plans, now that the Stamford Bridge takeover with principal partners Clearlake Capital is complete. Lukaku joined Chelsea in a club-record £98million deal last summer, ending his maiden west London campaign as top scorer on 15 goals in all competitions. The 29-year-old’s debut term was beset by off-field issues however, with the former Manchester United striker forced to apologise after an interview with Italian TV in late December.

Thomas Tuchel: “I don’t think anyone in this building is aware Romelu Lukaku is unhappy at Chelsea.” pic.twitter.com/dukn05Nxqa — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) December 31, 2021

Lukaku’s words raised speculation about a quick-fire return to Italy, but the powerful hitman knuckled down and battled through the rest of the season. The 101-cap Belgium forward then rejected reports linking him to crunch talks on his Chelsea future on the day before the FA Cup final. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel still views Lukaku as integral to his plans moving forward at Stamford Bridge, with Blues bosses expecting the influential striker to be on hand in west London next season. Inter would be unable to levy the kind of fee required for a permanent transfer, it is understood, leaving the Italian outfit to examine loan opportunities.