Leicester are a game away from a European final, but face the daunting task of taking on a Jose Mourinho-led Roma side in their own back yard.

The Foxes were the better side in the first leg, but it was a classic Mourinho display - score early and sit back - with a 1-1 draw a decent enough result for the Italians.

Leicester created enough to warrant a first leg lead, but will now face a different task in front of a raucous home crowd that has helped their side to 10 home wins in Serie A this term, the third most in the league.

Mourinho's men have been steady operators in Rome, averaging 1.55 xGF and 1.10 xGA per Serie A game, while winning three of an unbeaten five games at the Olimpico in the Europa Conference League, netting 16 times and conceding four in those matches.

It really is a tough place to go, and Leicester's away record this season makes for grim reading.