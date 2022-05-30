Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored a 23-minute hat-trick
Robert Lewandowski is likely to be a popular transfer target this summer

Robert Lewandowski next club odds: Striker claims story with Bayern Munich is over

By Sporting Life
16:18 · MON May 30, 2022

Striker Robert Lewandowski claims his “story with Bayern Munich is over” and he is looking to leave the German club.

The 33-year-old Poland international is out of contract with the Bundesliga giants at the end of next season but has been strongly linked with a summer switch to Barcelona.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his country’s Nations League clash with Wales on Wednesday, Lewandowski said: “One thing is certain today – my story with Bayern is over.

“After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good co-operation.

Robert Lewandowski next club odds (via Betfair)

  • Barcelona - 1/3
  • PSG - 5/1
  • Chelsea - 10/1
  • Manchester United - 16/1
  • Liverpool - 18/1
  • Newcastle - 22/1
  • Arsenal - 33/1

Odds correct at 1615 BST (30/05/22)

“I realise a transfer will be the best solution for both sides.

“I believe that Bayern will not stop me just because they can.

“I think that is all I can say on this subject for today. I am focusing on (Poland’s) training camp. After the training camp there will probably be time to possibly say something more on this topic.”

Lewandowski scored 50 goals in all competitions in the season just concluded, and has 344 in total for Bayern since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He has won 10 league titles and four domestic cups with the club, in addition to the 2019-20 Champions League.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS