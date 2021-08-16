Robert Lewandowski next club odds: Manchester City favourites to sign striker

Robert Lewandowski has been cut for a move to Manchester City after reportedly telling Bayern Munich he is looking for a “new challenge”.

City are now the 9/4 favourites with Sky Bet to sign the Polish striker, with Real Madrid (12/1), PSG (25/1), Barcelona and Chelsea (both 33/1) also in the running.

Robert Lewandowski next club odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 9/4

Real Madrid - 12/1

PSG - 25/1

Barcelona, Chelsea - 33/1 Odds correct at 1200 BST (19/08/21)

A move to The Etihad for Lewandowski would bring about a reunion with former manager Pep Guardiola, who coached the forward during the City boss's three seasons at Bayern. Last season Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record for goals in a single season after he scored on the final day against Augsburg. The Bayern striker snatched the record in dramatic fashion with a strike in the 90th minute of the German champions' 5-2 victory.

With the final kick of the season.



Forty-one Bundesliga goals.



You cannot write a better script. pic.twitter.com/ZFS5V2R1pt — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 22, 2021

Lewandowski's goal with virtually the last kick of the season against Augsburg moved him on to 41 for the campaign. That broke Muller's previous record of 40 goals - meaning that Lewandowski is now the sole owner of the record having equalled it on Matchday 33. Lewandowski secured the Bundesliga record for goals in a single season with 41 goals from only 29 appearances. City are searching for a centre-forward after Sergio Aguero's summer departure but have been frustrated in their pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane and could turn to the experienced Lewandowski as another option.