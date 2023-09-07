The Dragons could not earn what would have been a welcome friendly win to relieve pressure on Page, despite coming closest to scoring a goal.

Substitute Kieffer Moore headed a second-half Chris Mepham cross against the post, but it is now just one win in 13 games either side of a poor World Cup for Wales.

Page had admitted pre-match that the meeting with South Korea was a fixture he could have done without and supporters might feel the same after the goalless draw with Jurgen Klinsmann's team.

Wales' result in Riga on Sunday is crucial for their Euro 2024 qualification campaign and Page's future.