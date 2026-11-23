Rio Ngumoha’s future at Liverpool was brought into question after the 2026 summer transfer window came to a close.

The Reds spent a combined £150million on attacking reinforcements, bringing in Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz. In truth, another winger had been wanted too. Had the Merseyside club been able to agree a deal for one of Yankuba Minteh, Ismaila Sarr or Ibrahim Mbaye, then Cody Gakpo would’ve likely departed with a deal agreed to join Manchester City. Liverpool failed in their pursuits of Sarr and Minteh late on so Gakpo remained. But the winger overhaul meant Ngumoha was left in limbo. Andoni Iraola’s side had a number of players capable of playing on the left. In fact, Gakpo, Barcola and Munoz all favoured that side of the pitch. A direct replacement for Mohamed Salah wasn’t signed and reports implied all four of Iraola’s wingers would have spells on the right flank, including Ngumoha.

Initially, the No73 stood out like a sore thumb on that side of the attack. He started the season opener before losing his place in the XI. It was sink or swim time for the former Chelsea youngster. Would he earn his place in the team or would he seek first-team football elsewhere? It would’ve been easy for him to do the latter. Reports in the summer suggested Bayern Munich and Arsenal were keen on the 18-year-old. Despite a new deal for the winger being a priority, he’s still yet to put pen-to-paper on a new, improved contract. His existing one expires in 18 months. Most of Europe’s elite would queue up for him if he indicated he wanted to move away from Anfield. Others in his situation would’ve made their mind up as soon as the Reds signed Barcola for £120million. After all, Ngumoha moved to Merseyside because of the first-team prospects on offer initially. At a glance, Liverpool hadn’t held up their end of the bargain. Not only do Gakpo, Barcola and Munoz all favour the left, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike can all play there too. Yet as we near December, Ngumoha hasn’t just forced his way back into Iraola’s first-team plans, he’s made himself almost undroppable. There’s a case right now that Liverpool’s strongest attack includes the No73 on the left-side with Barcola on the right.

Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha scores against Manchester United

Ngumoha has been a standout performer for Liverpool over recent weeks. The highlight of this run, however, arrived at Anfield in the 4-0 win over Manchester United. The youngster finished the game with a goal and an assist. He had the most touches in the opposition box (20) and attempted the most dribbles (nine). Simply put, United had no way to contain him. They couldn’t stop him. Diogo Dalot had a torrid time against the England international. To go along with his impressive dribble numbers, Ngumoha also created four chances, including one big chance. His goal all-but-guaranteed the three points too. United weren’t putting Liverpool under pressure yet the hosts had started to coast a little. The visitors managed to string some passes together, despite being a man down. But then, in a blink of an eye, Barcola raced clear down the right and Ngumoha, on the left, kept pace with the Frenchman. He scored a first-time finish from close range in the box. It was a deserved goal to round off what was a statement showing.

Rio Ngumoha finishes off a CLINICAL counter-attack for Liverpool! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SaNQv6o4AZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

It was also a nice reminder that the Reds need to get him tied down to a new, long-term deal sooner rather than later. Not just because losing a player of his talent and potential would be a blow but because he’s quietly gone about making himself a key part of Iraola’s plans. On a per 90 basis, Ngumoha ranks third for goals amongst the Liverpool squad (0.32). He ranks second for xG90 (also 0.32), second for shots (3.2), and he’s top of the charts for expected goals (xG) per 90 (0.41). His xG Involvement (xG + xA) per 90 is 0.73. Those are scary numbers, albeit the sample size isn’t the largest. But for some context, that’s the highest average in the team with Isak in second (0.7) and Barcola (0.5) in third. He’s more of a threat than two £100million+ attackers. Julian Ward's number one priority should be to get Ngumoha signed to a new deal, and getting that done ASAP.