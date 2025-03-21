Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria tips, best bets, World Cup qualifying preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 21/1 Rep of Ireland to win

Both teams to score 'No'

Dara O'Shea to score anytime Click here to back with Sky Bet

It was a good display from Ireland in the first leg of their Nations League play-off, deserving of their win in what was a dominant display (xG: BUL 0.32 - 1.85 ROI). Heimir Hallgrimsson's reign started poorly but has started to gather some momentum, winning three of their last five, and they should get over the line in this two-legged game against a poor Bulgaria team.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson

Doing so would see them stay in League B of the Nations League, which is important, as it provides Ireland with much stronger opponents to measure themselves against as they advance under the new manager. Bulgaria head to the Aviva continuing to find goals difficult to come by. They have netted just four in their seven Nations League games, firing blanks in two of their three away games.

What are the best bets? A home win to nil did appeal at 13/8, but I have to pick up where Jimmy left off when previewing the first leg. He identified Ireland's set-piece strength, tipping both DARA O'SHEA and NATHAN COLLINS TO SCORE ANYTIME and was so close to landing the bounty.

Collins took two shots equating to 0.29 xG while O'Shea had three shots totalling 0.12 xG, so the pair had opportunities and at the prices, we have to go back in again. CLICK HERE to back Nathan Collins to score anytime with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Dara O'Shea to score anytime with Sky Bet It's 12/1 for O'Shea to find the net and 23/2 for Collins, with both huge value in my book. Collins is 11/1 with Sky Bet which is fine too. Ireland will probably be a fine-margin team moving forward under Hallgrimsson, and the former Iceland manager puts a lot of emphasis on set-pieces, meaning every game we should attack centre-back scorers when the price is right.

Team news It's unlikely that Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson will make many changes to a winning Ireland side. That means Troy Parrott should lead the line again, while at the back, Dara O'Shea should partner Nathan Collins. Bulgaria could be without goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov who went off injured in the first leg, meaning Plamen Iliev will start in the only change for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups Republic of Ireland: Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, O'Shea, Brady; Cullen, Knight; Johnston, Azaz, Manning; Ferguson Bulgaria: P. Iliev; Nedyalkov, Atanasov, A. Petkov, Nurnberger; M. Petkov, Kraev, Gruev, Krastev, Despodov; L. Petkov