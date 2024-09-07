Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Lee Carsley
Lee Carsley

Republic of Ireland 0-2 England: Lee Carsley starts Three Lions reign with a Nations League victory

By Sporting Life
21:53 · SAT September 07, 2024

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish returned to haunt the Republic of Ireland as Lee Carsley’s first match as interim England manager ended in a comfortable Nations League victory in Dublin.

Saturday’s sold-out Aviva Stadium clash marked the start of new eras for both teams as Heimir Hallgrimsson led the hosts against a nation beginning life after Gareth Southgate.

England impressed in their first match since losing July’s Euro 2024 final, with Rice and Grealish setting Carsley on course for an impressive 2-0 win over the nation he played for 40 times as a player.

The interim boss stayed silent during ‘God Save the King’, just as he had indicated he would before the match against the country his goalscorers previously represented.

Rice won three senior caps for the Republic and fired England into an early lead, which former Ireland Under-21 international Grealish added to during a one-sided first half.

“Two nil to the Irish boys” sung visiting fans on an afternoon when Hallgrimsson’s hosts never looked like getting back into it as Carsley enjoyed a winning start to life in the Nations League second tier.

Carsley feeling proud

Carsley said: "I was looking forward so much to today and it’s the proudest day of my football career. You couldn’t have written it, really.

“I saw the draw a while back and I thought to myself ‘that’s going to be a really good game’. Then if you fast forward and two weeks ago, it sinks in that ‘OK, yeah, I am going to take over the team – the first game’s in Dublin’.

“I knew it was going to be a good experience but a bit of a test also.”

Carsley’s own Irish history led to an amusing pre-match moment as the former midfielder headed to the wrong bench at the Aviva Stadium.

“I did go down the tunnel and turn right,” the former Republic midfielder said with a smile.

“As you know, I spent a lot of time on the bench so I know exactly where that is!

“Then I realised that no-one was on there and that the other coaches were on the other bench, so it was quickly resolved.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS