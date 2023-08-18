Reece James set for spell on sidelines with hamstring injury

Chelsea defender Reece James is set for a spell on the sidelines following a hamstring injury sustained in training.

Speaking in his pre-West Ham press conference, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed: "It is a sad moment because he’s (James) our captain and he was so excited to be our captain and he was full of energy.

"We are going to assess him day by day. For sure he wants to be again with the team as soon as possible and for sure he’s going to become stronger than he was, because with all the effort of the club we are going to help him to become stronger than before."

James played was taken off in the 76th minute of last weekend's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, although it was later revealed that it wasn't due to injury.