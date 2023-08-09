Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Reece James Chelsea

Reece James named new Chelsea captain

By Sporting Life
17:53 · WED August 09, 2023

Chelsea have named Reece James as their new captain following the exit of Cesar Azpilicueta, who joined Atletico Madrid this summer.

'I'm so happy to take on the role and responsibility,' said James. 'I know I've got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

'I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it's a great feeling for me and my family.'

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said: ‘This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season.

‘He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas.’

James will captain the Blues in their season opener against Liverpool on Sunday.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS