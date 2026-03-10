Menu icon
Real Madrid vs Manchester City preview

Real Madrid vs Manchester City tips, predictions, best bets and Champions League preview

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Tue March 10, 2026 · 40 min ago

Football betting tips: Champions League

1.5pts Over 2.5 Real Madrid cards at 6/4 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet)

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats

There's a feeling of repetition about previewing the Champions League this season.

Real Madrid's last three games in this competition have come against the same opponent, although their two wins over Benfica arrived at the more important stage.

Manchester City head to the Spanish capital for the second time in a four-month period. The previous meeting between ended in a 2-1 victory for Pep Guardiola's side but much has changed since then.

Álvaro Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso in early January and has struggled for consistency over the long term, as much as long term can be viewed in the space of two months.

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

Two of their last three in the league have ended in defeat. They can score six on one matchday of the Champions League and then concede four in the next.

That's not exactly ideal when facing a City side unbeaten in their last eight - seven of which have been victories.

The Guardiola machine is turning at full speed but it may not be enough for the Premier League title this time around. That's dangerous news for those still involved in Europe's elite club competition.

The hosts will be well aware of the importance of a positive first leg result and the 6/4 on REAL MADRID OVER 2.5 CARDS is certainly interesting given the occasion.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be a threat to Real Madrid

It works on both sides of the game state scale. If leading, they'll be doing what they can to prevent City from finding a way through whereas if they're trailing a sense of desperation for a goal comes in.

And this is a Real side who have seen their foul count increase following the managerial change anyway. They were averaging 9.96 per La Liga and Champions League game under Xabi Alonso with the figure now at 11.08 under Arbeloa.

It's partly a reason behind them being shown at least two yellows in each of their last five in all competitions.

Maurizio Mariani
Maurizio Mariani has been consistent with the cards this season

A referee appointment in Maurizio Mariani opens up the potential for cards as well. The Italian has shown at least three in each of his five in the Champions League's league stage with four or more in three of those.

In fact, there's been at least three cards in all 11 of his Serie A outings. The same applies for the three games in Serie B. Mariani has demonstrated his consistent approach to handing out cautions.

In what feels like a high stakes game despite the fact it's a first leg, siding with a high enough Real card line appears to be the best approach.

Odds correct at 14:20 GMT (10/03/26)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

