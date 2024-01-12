Real Madrid vs Barcelona betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Sunday brings us the first El Clasico of 2024, with Real Madrid and Barcelona meeting in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, played in Saudi Arabia, obviously. Madrid had to overcome their city rivals Atleti in the semi-finals, winning 5-3 after extra time, while Barcelona cruised past last season's Copa del Rey runners-up Osasuna to set up a mouthwatering finale. While in England the Super Cup equivalent - the Community Shield - is somewhat scoffed at, on the continent these Super Cup's are seen as a huge piece of silverware. The fact that we will witness an El Clasico in such a big game, with the season's first trophy up for grabs, should mean we get an enthralling and exceptionally competitive game.

What are the best bets? It's really difficult to look past REAL MADRID WINNING IN 90 MINUTES here. CLICK HERE to back Real Madrid to win in 90 minutes with Sky Bet Los Blancos are the form team on planet currently, heading into this game unbeaten in 20 across all competitions, with 17 wins in that time.

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring a brace to beat Barcelona in the last head-to-head

Their front three of Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr are frightening, while Carlo Ancelotti has a plethora of options in midfield to choose from, being able to mix things up ahead of and during the game. Having Ferland Mendy back fit at left-back and Vinicius available again after injury are huge pluses for Madrid, strengthening their left-side hugely. Barcelona went into the Spanish winter break in poor form, having lost to Girona and Royal Antwerp before drawing with Valencia. Their three games since haven't exactly convinced me they have fixed their problems.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez

They needed a 93rd minute Ilkay Gundogan penalty to beat Las Palmas in La Liga, went on to scrape past third tier Barbastro in the Copa del Rey 3-2 despite starting big hitters before edging out Osasuna in the Super Cup, needing a 93rd minute goal to secure the win. There are major defensive question marks around Xavi's side, enough for me to believe Madrid can score a couple here and repeat their league success from earlier in the campaign.

BuildABet @ 30/1 Real Madrid to win

Both teams to score

Rodrygo to score anytime

Jules Kounde to commit 2+ fouls

Ferland Mendy 2+ tackles Click here to back with Sky Bet We should see a cracking game, with the attacking firepower on both sides meaning BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE seems likely. RODRYGO is a man in form, having netted six in his last 10 games for Real. With seven goals in La Liga this term, he has nearly matched his tally from last season (9) already.

With Vinicius Jr likely operating on the left, JULES KOUNDE could be in for a tough evening on the fouls front, while the return of FERLAND MENDY at left-back for Real Madrid should be a huge positive for Los Blancos. His qualities mean he's more likely to make tackles than fouls.

Team news Real Madrid are still without four important players; Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Lucas Vazquez all out long term. Midfielder Federico Valverde is expected to be fit despite coming off in extra-time with a knock in the semi-final win, though Ancelotti could be tempted to bring in fresh legs after the intensity of 120 matches against Atletico, with Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos options to come into the side.

Barcelona's Gavi is out injured

Barcelona have a lengthy injury list too, with all of Marcos Alonso, Joao Cancelo, Gavi and Inigo Martinez definitely out for this. Raphinha joined that list in midweek after he was forced off in the first-half against Osasuna. He was replaced in that game by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who will be battling with Joao Felix to start in here. Pedri made his return from injury off the bench in that game and could start here, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen - who has been out since November - is touch an go.