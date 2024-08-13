Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Super Cup betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 22/1 Match result to be a draw

Fifteen time Champions League winners Real Madrid are vying for a record-breaking sixth Super Cup title on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti’s men beat Borussia Dortmund at Wembley to secure their third trophy of the 23/24 campaign, alongside the La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup. Atalanta stand in Los Blancos' way of silverware this term - the unlikely and emphatic winners of the Europa League. An Ademola Lookman hat-trick ended Bayer Leverkusen's 50-game long unbeaten run. The nature of this match-up suggests a lopsided affair, as do the 1X2, but recent history suggests otherwise. Since the turn of the century, Champions League winners have gone on to win this competition 16 times, Europa League winners seven but eight of the last 11 finals have gone beyond the 90 which is food for thought on Tuesday.

What are the best bets? Extra time no longer existers in the Super Cup. Manchester City won last season's fixture on penalties and I think a similar avenue is worth exploring this term. Essentially this is a dolled up friendly; they play at a neutral ground, it takes place before the season begins and the trophy itself has less pedigree then the Community Shield (in my opinion). No doubt a welcome opportunity for the clichéd 'minutes in the legs' but nothing too strenuous. Originally, I thought dutching either side to win on penalties would be the shrewdest move but a simple punt on the DRAW returns more profit (should it win). This is a bet that has clicked in 78% of the finals since 2014. CLICK HERE to back the draw with Sky Bet

Team news

David Alaba (ACL) is the only absentee for Real Madrid. Ancelotti should field a strong XI featuring marquee summer signing Kylian Mbappe upfront, flanked by Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Jude Bellingham will also be expected to play from the off but highly regarded youngsters Endrick and Arda Guler may have to settle for spots on the bench. Atalanta have a couple of fresh faces through the door. Charles De Ketelaere joined from AC Milan and frontman Mateo Retegui made the switch from Genoa. Both should start.

Predicted line-ups Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior. Atalanta XI: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Lookman, De Ketelaere; Retegui.