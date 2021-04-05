Champions League betting tips: Real Madrid v Liverpool best bets and preview

Liverpool's Champions League campaign continues with a trip to Real Madrid and Tom Carnduff has found value in backing a midfielder.

Liverpool's title challenge in the Premier League is over, but they still remain in the hunt for European success with a spot in the Champions League quarter-final. Despite sitting three points behind Madrid rivals Atletico in the LaLiga standings, Real are 10/3 outsiders for success in Spain's top-flight. It's also rare that we see them as big as 10/1 to win Europe's top club competition - they are expected to go out at this stage. Liverpool have been hit-and-miss though and have struggled to pick up consistent results in 2021. Losses have been as common as victory and this is a Real side unbeaten in their last 11 games. While the bookmakers favour Liverpool, Real can cause problems.

Casemiro worth backing at big odds

Casemiro celebrates his goal against Real Valladolid

When we look at the goalscorer market, the likes of Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota are, rightly, on the shorter side. However, given the statistics throughout the season, there is value in the 7/1 available on CASEMIRO TO SCORE ANYTIME here. Head here to back Casemiro to score anytime with Sky Bet The defensive midfielder has six goals on his tally across all competitions but the statistics show that he could have had more. He's had 34 shots in LaLiga this season and his number has shot up in recent weeks with chances on goal becoming more common. Casemiro's last five league outings have brought 13 shots with two assists across that period. There were three shots in his last Champions League outing, a 1-0 win over Atalanta, while his Infogol expected goals per LaLiga game figure is 0.20, the third-highest in this Real squad. CLICK HERE for Casemiro's Infogol xG stats and profile

Essentially, Casemiro's current form is more akin to an attacking midfielder than a defensive one, and his odds are too big to ignore in this contest. While the midfielder's anytime goalscorer odds are worth backing, so too is the huge 18/1 available on CASEMIRO TO SCORE A HEADER with Sky Bet. His presence in the air can be deceptive and he has struck from a header at multiple points this season. Head here to back Casemiro to score a header with Sky Bet Four of Casemiro's six goals this season have been headers. This also includes goals scored recently in LaLiga. It's hardly a surprise when he leads the way for average aerial duels won per game (3.3) in this Real squad and the number remains high (2) in the Champions League. Liverpool are seventh for goals conceded from set-piece situations in the Premier League this season and do miss Virgil van Dijk's presence at the back. Only Real Betis have scored more than Real Madrid from corners and free-kicks in LaLiga - it could be a successful route for the hosts. The outright result is one to avoid here. Both teams have seen success in recent games and there is little appeal in the prices on offer because of that. Instead, it's worth backing CASEMIRO to be on the scoresheet at 7/1, with a smaller stakes play on that to be through a header.

