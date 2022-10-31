Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Thibaut Courtois real Madrid

Real Madrid v Celtic tips: Champions League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:21 · MON October 31, 2022

Already knocked out Celtic travel to face a Real Madrid team who need to win to guarantee top spot in the group. Jake Osgathorpe selects a best bet.

Football betting tips: Champions League

1pt Real Madrid to win to nil at 13/10 (Betvictor)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet's latest offer for Sporting Life readers

Champions of Europe Real Madrid know a win over Celtic on Tuesday will see them secure top spot in Group F, and that could prove hugely beneficial in terms of the draw.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have been in similar positions before and will likely go about this task in a professional manner, and make light work of a Celtic team already out of all European competition this season.

A draw with Shakhtar last time out means the Bhoys will finish bottom of the group no matter the result here, so we could potentially see some rotation from the Scots, and even if we don't, they are far below the levels of Madrid.

Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: BT Sport 4

Real Madrid 1/5 | Draw 6/1 | Celtic 12/1

Real have been the best team in the group, posting a +1.05 xGD per game, while Celtic have managed a -0.20 xGD per game, again highlighting the gulf between the two sides.

Los Blancos have a near fully-fit squad to choose from, with Karim Benzema the only slight doubt, but even if the influential Frenchman is absent, Madrid are expected to cruise here.

The Spaniards have allowed an average of just 0.80 xGA per home game across La Liga and Champions League matches so far this season, so are tight defensively when playing host and that bodes well for the selection of REAL MADRID TO WIN TO NIL.

They have been unfortunate not to have kept more clean sheets this season given their solid underlying numbers, so with a limited Celtic team the visitors here, we can get a nice price on Real winning to nil.

Real Madrid v Celtic best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Real Madrid to win to nil at 13/10 (Betvictor)

Score prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct at 1520 BST (31/10/22)

Super 6 tips
ALSO READ: Our latest Super 6 advice ahead of the midweek round

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS