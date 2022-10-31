Already knocked out Celtic travel to face a Real Madrid team who need to win to guarantee top spot in the group. Jake Osgathorpe selects a best bet.

Champions of Europe Real Madrid know a win over Celtic on Tuesday will see them secure top spot in Group F, and that could prove hugely beneficial in terms of the draw. Carlo Ancelotti's side have been in similar positions before and will likely go about this task in a professional manner, and make light work of a Celtic team already out of all European competition this season. A draw with Shakhtar last time out means the Bhoys will finish bottom of the group no matter the result here, so we could potentially see some rotation from the Scots, and even if we don't, they are far below the levels of Madrid.

Real have been the best team in the group, posting a +1.05 xGD per game, while Celtic have managed a -0.20 xGD per game, again highlighting the gulf between the two sides. Los Blancos have a near fully-fit squad to choose from, with Karim Benzema the only slight doubt, but even if the influential Frenchman is absent, Madrid are expected to cruise here. The Spaniards have allowed an average of just 0.80 xGA per home game across La Liga and Champions League matches so far this season, so are tight defensively when playing host and that bodes well for the selection of REAL MADRID TO WIN TO NIL. CLICK HERE to back Real Madrid to win to nil with Sky They have been unfortunate not to have kept more clean sheets this season given their solid underlying numbers, so with a limited Celtic team the visitors here, we can get a nice price on Real winning to nil.

Real Madrid v Celtic best bets and score prediction 1pt Real Madrid to win to nil at 13/10 (Betvictor) Score prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1520 BST (31/10/22)