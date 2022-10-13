La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in El Clásico on Sunday night. Liam Kelly expects a cracker in picking out a best bet.

Football betting tips: El Clásico 1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 4/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

This is exactly how almost everyone would want an early season El Clásico to be set up. Barcelona and Real Madrid enter the clash of the Spanish giants level on points at the top of La Liga, both with seven wins and one draw from eight matches. Indeed, the two teams are hard to split from a performance perspective, too, highlighted by the fact Real are only barely favoured in the match odds if we take into account home advantage. Nothing makes appeal at the prices in that market, however.

The neutral should be in for an absolute cracker, though — both Barcelona's and Real Madrid's strength is undoubtedly in the attacking areas. That's unsurprising given the talent at hand, and it show's in the metrics. Real have scored 27 goals and created 2.51 expected goals for (xGF) per game on average in 12 La Liga and the Champions League, while Barcelona have scored 28 times across the same two competitions, averaging 2.66 xGF per game. Barca's defensive record in the league is little misleading, too. After all, Xavi's side have conceded just once from chances equating to 6.63 xG in the league.

Injuries have played their part in Barca looking more shaky in recent games, a trait that was on full display in their enthralling 3-3 draw with Inter in midweek (xG: BAR 2.65 - 2.69 INT). Personnel will continue be a problem for Barca at that end of the pitch, but Real are far from convincing in the same area in my eyes. With the above in mind, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS in the match is the bet that makes sense, despite the odds-on quotes. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet If it wasn't already appointment viewing on Sunday night, this iteration of El Clásico might well be.