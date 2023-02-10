Al Hilal stunned Flamengo and now meet Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the game.

Football betting tips: Club World Cup 1pt Al Hilal 8+ total shots at evens (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Flamengo committed the cardinal sin of looking ahead to the next stage in their semi-final against Al Hilal. Despite having an extra man for the second half, the Saudi side, who are sporting some familiar names in the world of football, should receive a good chunk of credit for the 3-2 win. Odion Ighalo, Luciano Vietto, Salem Al-Dawsari, Moussa Marega and André Carrillo have all played at a solid level, so this Club World Cup final may not be a complete walk in the park for Real Madrid.

Real dispatched of Egypt's Al Ahly with ease in the end, running up the 4-1 scoreline with late goals, but Al Hilal certainly appear more talented in the attacking third. It's why AL HILAL to take 8+ TOTAL SHOTS makes appeal with Sky Bet. At even-money, I'm willing to back Al Hilal to test Real Madrid a little more than Al Ahly on the defensive end. Carlo Ancelotti's side are missing a couple of key players, most notably Karim Benzema, and looked a little suspect at the back than anticipated on Wednesday night. Real Madrid's semi-final opponents registered 13 shots on goal. Al Hilal represent value for eight or more given they are a better side.

Real Madrid v Al Hilal best bets and score prediction 1pt Al Hilal 8+ total shots at evens (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Al Hilal (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1000 GMT (10/02/23)