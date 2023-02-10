Sporting Life
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates

Real Madrid v Al Hilal tips: Club World Cup final best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
06:14 · SAT February 11, 2023

Al Hilal stunned Flamengo and now meet Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the game.

Football betting tips: Club World Cup

1pt Al Hilal 8+ total shots at evens (Sky Bet)

Flamengo committed the cardinal sin of looking ahead to the next stage in their semi-final against Al Hilal.

Despite having an extra man for the second half, the Saudi side, who are sporting some familiar names in the world of football, should receive a good chunk of credit for the 3-2 win.

Odion Ighalo, Luciano Vietto, Salem Al-Dawsari, Moussa Marega and André Carrillo have all played at a solid level, so this Club World Cup final may not be a complete walk in the park for Real Madrid.

Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: FIFA+

Real Madrid 2/9 | Draw 19/4 | Al Hilal 10/1

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

Real dispatched of Egypt's Al Ahly with ease in the end, running up the 4-1 scoreline with late goals, but Al Hilal certainly appear more talented in the attacking third.

It's why AL HILAL to take 8+ TOTAL SHOTS makes appeal with Sky Bet.

At even-money, I'm willing to back Al Hilal to test Real Madrid a little more than Al Ahly on the defensive end.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are missing a couple of key players, most notably Karim Benzema, and looked a little suspect at the back than anticipated on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid's semi-final opponents registered 13 shots on goal. Al Hilal represent value for eight or more given they are a better side.

Real Madrid v Al Hilal best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Al Hilal 8+ total shots at evens (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Al Hilal (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Odds correct at 1000 GMT (10/02/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

