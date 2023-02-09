Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
La Liga: Weekend best bets and previews

La Liga tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Matchday 21 picks

By Liam Kelly
08:57 · FRI February 10, 2023

Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, looking to continue a profitable spell.

Football betting tips: La Liga

2pts Over 10.5 Real Valladolid shots v Osasuna at 17/20 (Unibet)

1pt Sevilla to beat Mallorca at 10/11 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30&aff=9537

Sevilla v Mallorca

I’ve been critical of Sevilla’s level throughout the 2022/23 season, performing at a poor standard for a club that often excelled for so long.

However, the price of Jorge Sampaoli’s side to beat Mallorca at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán is simply too big. SEVILLA TO WIN is value at a shade of odds-on.

Last weekend’s heavy defeat to Barcelona showed just how far off the pace Sevilla are when it comes to the very best in La Liga, but better displays in home wins against Getafe, Cádiz and Elche suggest they can dispatch Mallorca as hosts.

Despite picking up 11 points on the road this season, the Balearic Islanders are, understandably, a far better team when playing in Palma.

Mallorca have been beaten to nil across their last three away matches, failing to trouble the defence of Getafe (0.46 xG), Osasuna (0.71 xG) and Cádiz (0.38 xG).

Mallorca recent form | Last 10 La Liga matches

Those are not especially difficult teams to play against, so visiting a Sevilla team that has posted a +4.59 expected goal difference (xGD) in their last three home fixtures can end in defeat.

Score prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Mallorca (Sky Bet odds: 4/1)

Odds correct 1800 GMT (09/02/23)

Real Valladolid v Osasuna

After a very promising end to the transfer window, Real Valladolid were most certainly a team to put in the notebook in terms of improvement.

Unfortunately for one of our bets last week, their upswing may have started slightly sooner than I anticipated.

Beating an in-form Real Sociedad side 1-0 at the Anoeta is no mean feat, lifting Real Valladolid four points above the relegation zone entering this weekend, and hosting Osasuna represents another opportunity to gain points.

They offer some value in the match odds, but OVER 10.5 REAL VALLADOLID SHOTS is my main fancy of the La Liga weekend at a price of 17/20 with Unibet.

Osasuna have been shipping more chances recently, most notably against Elche and Espanyol, and Real Valladolid average 12.5 shots per game at home this term.

As a result, Pucela should breach the 10.5 line on Sunday.

Score prediction: Real Valladolid 2-1 Osasuna (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Odds correct 1800 GMT (09/02/23)

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS