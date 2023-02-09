Sevilla v Mallorca

I’ve been critical of Sevilla’s level throughout the 2022/23 season, performing at a poor standard for a club that often excelled for so long.

However, the price of Jorge Sampaoli’s side to beat Mallorca at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán is simply too big. SEVILLA TO WIN is value at a shade of odds-on.

Last weekend’s heavy defeat to Barcelona showed just how far off the pace Sevilla are when it comes to the very best in La Liga, but better displays in home wins against Getafe, Cádiz and Elche suggest they can dispatch Mallorca as hosts.

Despite picking up 11 points on the road this season, the Balearic Islanders are, understandably, a far better team when playing in Palma.

Mallorca have been beaten to nil across their last three away matches, failing to trouble the defence of Getafe (0.46 xG), Osasuna (0.71 xG) and Cádiz (0.38 xG).