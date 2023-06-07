Sporting Life
Jude Bellingham has options to consider this summer.

Real Madrid agree deal to sign England’s Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

By Sporting Life
15:44 · WED June 07, 2023

Jude Bellingham is closing in on a move to Real Madrid after the Spanish side struck a deal with Borussia Dortmund worth an initial £88.5million.

The 19-year-old moved to Germany from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020 and has long dreamt of moving to the LaLiga giants.

England star Bellingham is now on the cusp of completing his move to Madrid.

Dortmund confirmed in a statement that the Spanish side have agreed to pay 103m euros (£88.5m), with an additional amount of around 30 per cent of that fixed fee agreed.

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

FOOTBALL TIPS