Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich: Joselu the match winner as Madrid come from behind

A dramatic late double by former Stoke forward Joselu sent Real Madrid through to the Champions League final at Wembley after a 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The tie had been evenly-poised after four goals were shared in the first leg of the semi-final in Germany last week.

Madrid had an impressive 13-month unbeaten home record and a wealth of European history behind them, but they were on the verge of a second consecutive last-four exit in this competition when Bayern substitute Alphonso Davies produced a 68th-minute rocket.

It stunned a previously buoyant home crowd, but Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti worked his magic and turned to his bench to save the day.

Joselu answered the SOS as he made the most of a Manuel Neuer mistake to tap in the leveller after 88 minutes.

Three minutes later he steered in a second, which was originally disallowed before it was given after VAR intervened.

Ancelotti’s team withstood an extended period of stoppage time and Matthijs de Lift had a late effort ruled out for the visitors to ensure Madrid booked an 18th appearance in a European Cup final days after they clinched the LaLiga title.

It also meant England captain Harry Kane, who was subbed off with his team in the lead, will be consigned to a trophyless first season with the German giants.