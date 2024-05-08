Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Joselu Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich: Joselu the match winner as Madrid come from behind

By Sporting Life
22:22 · WED May 08, 2024

A dramatic late double by former Stoke forward Joselu sent Real Madrid through to the Champions League final at Wembley after a 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The tie had been evenly-poised after four goals were shared in the first leg of the semi-final in Germany last week.

Madrid had an impressive 13-month unbeaten home record and a wealth of European history behind them, but they were on the verge of a second consecutive last-four exit in this competition when Bayern substitute Alphonso Davies produced a 68th-minute rocket.

It stunned a previously buoyant home crowd, but Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti worked his magic and turned to his bench to save the day.

Joselu answered the SOS as he made the most of a Manuel Neuer mistake to tap in the leveller after 88 minutes.

Three minutes later he steered in a second, which was originally disallowed before it was given after VAR intervened.

Ancelotti’s team withstood an extended period of stoppage time and Matthijs de Lift had a late effort ruled out for the visitors to ensure Madrid booked an 18th appearance in a European Cup final days after they clinched the LaLiga title.

It also meant England captain Harry Kane, who was subbed off with his team in the lead, will be consigned to a trophyless first season with the German giants.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo