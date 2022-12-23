Sporting Life
Paul Ince's Reading have made an impressive start to the season

Reading v Swansea tips: Championship best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
18:57 · FRI December 23, 2022

Swansea head across the border to Reading in the Championship on Tuesday. James Cantrill previews the game, picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Championship

1.5pts Reading draw no bet at 1/1 (General)

When Viktor Gyokeres helped himself to his 10th league goal of the campaign in Swansea's last game, it looked like the Welsh side were dead and buried.

With 55 minutes on the clock, the Swans found themselves 3-0 down to Coventry yet thought back to nick a point against the Sky Blues with goals from Joel Piroe, Jay Fulton and Liam Cullen ensuring they left England with a share of the spoils.

In truth, Russell Martin's side should consider themselves unlucky to have only picked up a point in their two games post World Cup as his side have generated an xG of 5.20 to their opponents 2.43.

Their comeback against Coventry showed that they can turn possession into goals though and the nature of it will see them returning to England brimming with confidence.

Kick-off time: 17:15 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Reading 9/5 | Draw 23/10 | Swansea 6/4

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The Royals have defied all odds this campaign.

Financial difficulties off the field has meant they flirted with relegation last season, dropping for 7th the campaign prior.

As Paul Ince, someone that had not managed in 11 seasons, took charge at the Madejski, they were touted by many for the drop.

32 points from 23 games puts them in 12th, spearheaded by son Tom Ince, the Royals are exceeding expectations.

Our football tipsters had a wonderful 2022 for both domestic and World Cup winners

Over two thirds of those points have been secured at home, where READING having only tasted defeat in the Championship twice.

Their home form is the 4th best in the division, only leaders Burnley, 3rd placed Blackburn and Millwall have picked picked up more points on their own patch then the Royals (22).

While their recent form has been patchy, winning as many times as they have lost over the last four, I think their price DRAW NO BET is too large here.

Swansea will come into this one with their tails up, but they are not a side that travels well.

You would have to go back to the start of October, seven league games ago, for their most recent league win on the road.

Reading v Swansea best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Reading draw no bet at 1/1 (General)

Score prediction: Reading 2-1 Swansea (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (23/12/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

