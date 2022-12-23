Swansea head across the border to Reading in the Championship on Tuesday. James Cantrill previews the game, picking out his best bet.

When Viktor Gyokeres helped himself to his 10th league goal of the campaign in Swansea's last game, it looked like the Welsh side were dead and buried. With 55 minutes on the clock, the Swans found themselves 3-0 down to Coventry yet thought back to nick a point against the Sky Blues with goals from Joel Piroe, Jay Fulton and Liam Cullen ensuring they left England with a share of the spoils. In truth, Russell Martin's side should consider themselves unlucky to have only picked up a point in their two games post World Cup as his side have generated an xG of 5.20 to their opponents 2.43. Their comeback against Coventry showed that they can turn possession into goals though and the nature of it will see them returning to England brimming with confidence.

Kick-off time: 17:15 GMT, Tuesday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Reading 9/5 | Draw 23/10 | Swansea 6/4

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The Royals have defied all odds this campaign. Financial difficulties off the field has meant they flirted with relegation last season, dropping for 7th the campaign prior. As Paul Ince, someone that had not managed in 11 seasons, took charge at the Madejski, they were touted by many for the drop. 32 points from 23 games puts them in 12th, spearheaded by son Tom Ince, the Royals are exceeding expectations.

Over two thirds of those points have been secured at home, where READING having only tasted defeat in the Championship twice. Their home form is the 4th best in the division, only leaders Burnley, 3rd placed Blackburn and Millwall have picked picked up more points on their own patch then the Royals (22). While their recent form has been patchy, winning as many times as they have lost over the last four, I think their price DRAW NO BET is too large here. CLICK HERE to back Reading draw no bet with Sky Bet Swansea will come into this one with their tails up, but they are not a side that travels well. You would have to go back to the start of October, seven league games ago, for their most recent league win on the road.