Promotion hopefuls Preston travel to mid-table Reading to kick-off another weekend of Sky Bet Championship action. Cam Pope offers his best bet.
1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 11/5 (Bet365)
This season suggests that 'goals' and 'Preston' are about as far from synonymous as two words in the footballing dictionary can be. North End's 19 Championship games so far have brought up just 29 goals in total - a statistic that becomes all the more staggering when you remove the six that came in a freak 4-2 loss at Blackpool three matches ago.
The Lancashire outfit have scored less than any other second-tier club - including Coventry, who have played three games fewer - with 14 to their name, letting in just 15.
If we further pick apart the statistics, the extent to which Ryan Lowe's men are underperforming in the final third is reflected in the difference between their xGF generated (21.0) and actual goal output - a total of seven.
However, their saving grace lies in the fact that the same phenomenon is visible at the other end of the field, with their xGA standing at 22.4 - a discrepancy of 7.4.
And fans at the Madejski have hardly been blessed in the attacking stakes, either. Reading average just 1.11 goals per match and are suffering from an acute loss of form, winning just once in their last seven.
Their 0-0 draw with similarly placed Luton last time out suggests that the Royals, anchored in mid-table, have found their level and face another close battle in Friday night's clash; they sit two points behind their visitors with a game in hand.
The above lead me to side with UNDER 1.5 GOALS in this floodlit affair; little of what both sides have exhibited so far suggests that this one will be a goalsome classic.
And with key midfield man Ben Whiteman, almost an ever-present in Preston's respectable start to the season - missing from the travelling unit after being withdrawn early on in the 1-0 win over Swansea on Tuesday, a key cog in North End's slight recent improvement going forward has been removed from the equation.
Score prediction: Reading 0-1 Preston (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1235 BST (02/11/22)
