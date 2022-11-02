This season suggests that 'goals' and 'Preston' are about as far from synonymous as two words in the footballing dictionary can be. North End's 19 Championship games so far have brought up just 29 goals in total - a statistic that becomes all the more staggering when you remove the six that came in a freak 4-2 loss at Blackpool three matches ago.

The Lancashire outfit have scored less than any other second-tier club - including Coventry, who have played three games fewer - with 14 to their name, letting in just 15.

If we further pick apart the statistics, the extent to which Ryan Lowe's men are underperforming in the final third is reflected in the difference between their xGF generated (21.0) and actual goal output - a total of seven.

However, their saving grace lies in the fact that the same phenomenon is visible at the other end of the field, with their xGA standing at 22.4 - a discrepancy of 7.4.