The former England, Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder was appointed at Reading on an interim basis in February last year and led the Royals to safety last season with four wins in 14 fixtures.

He took permanent charge last summer but a 2-1 defeat at Preston on Easter Monday extended their winless sequence to eight matches and left them a point adrift of safety.

Reading said in a statement: “Reading Football Club can confirm that the contract of first team manager Paul Ince has been terminated with immediate effect.

“Assistant manager Alex Rae has also departed the club.

“Our Under-21s manager and former Royals striker, Noel Hunt, has been installed as interim first-team manager until the end of the season.”