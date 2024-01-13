Reading-Port Vale clash halted as home fans refuse to leave pitch

They were protesting against the club ownership of Dai Yongge and the game had already been held up earlier for three minutes when tennis balls were thrown on to the playing surface at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Referee Ross Joyce took the players into the dressing rooms, while the supporters milled around the pitch, some letting off blue flares.

After approaching the Vale fans, some of whom applauded them, most of the home fans started to leave the pitch.

But many of them then returned and staged a sit-in in the centre circle.

A statement posted on Reading’s X, formerly Twitter, account, read: “We are fully aware of and understand our supporters’ frustrations, but we must reiterate to our supporters that entering or throwing items on to the pitch can put the fixture at risk of abandonment and can result in personal consequences including banning orders.