Manchester City's Rodri and Erling Haaland

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
12:46 · TUE October 03, 2023

Football betting tips: Champions League

2.5pts Manchester City to win at 3/4 (Betfair Sportsbook)

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 7/2 | Draw 29/10 | Away 8/11

The Champions League gives us countless encounters to look forward to each season, but I'm sure we've all had enough of meetings between RB Leipzig and Manchester City at this point.

They face each other for the third season in a row in the Champions League, and while the home side remain unbeaten in games at this venue during that time, City's 7-0 win at the Etihad last season is perhaps most memorable.

Successive domestic defeats against Newcastle and Wolves means City enter this game a seemingly bigger price than would be expected, available at 7/10 in general.

RB Leipzig's excellent start to the Bundesliga season is another possible reason, beaten by only Bayer Leverkusen thus far. They will still be disappointed by throwing a two-goal lead away at home to Bayern Munich at the weekend, though.

Sky Bet new customer offer

What are the best bets?

With that said, it is the price for MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN that makes most appeal to me here, on offer at 3/4 at Betfair's Sportsbook.

Defeats for Pep Guardiola's side are often self-inflicted and it's very easy to envisage such a dominant team bouncing back quickly.

Despite recent results, they continue to stifle the opposition in terms of scoring chances — an excellent foundation for any match.

Rodri can return for this competition and should set the tone for a reeling side. His importance cannot be understated and the Spanish midfielder brings out the best in Manchester City.

That should be more than enough to beat RB Leipzig, who have seen a fair amount of turnover in their squad this summer. Although they've done well domestically, this is another level up.

BuildABet @ 20/1

  • Manchester City to win
  • Erling Haaland to score anytime
  • 6+ Manchester City corners
  • Xaver Schlager 3+ fouls

Manchester City's credentials have been outlined above and adding Erling Haaland to score is not at all farfetched.

Xaver Schlager leads RB Leipzig in fouls committed this season, logging 10 in their six Bundesliga games, and will have to get through a lot of defensive work against City.

Team news

Manchester City's Rodri
Manchester City's Rodri

Dani Olmo, Timo Werner, Willi Orban and El Chadaille Bitshiabu will all miss out for RB Leipzig.

Rodri should return to the Manchester City line-up for the Champions League, currently serving a suspension domestically.

Kevin De Bruyne remains on the sidelines, as does Bernardo Silva, and John Stones continues to be a doubt for City.

Predicted line-ups

RB Leipzig: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald; Simons, Forsberg; Poulsen, Openda.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Match facts

  • This is the third consecutive campaign RB Leipzig are facing Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, with the German side remaining unbeaten in both of their home games so far (2-1 in 2021-22, 1-1 last season).
  • Manchester City have lost just one of their last 21 UEFA Champions League games against German sides (W16 D4), though that defeat did come at RB Leipzig in December 2021.
  • RB Leipzig have only lost one of their last seven UEFA Champions League matches (W5 D1), although that was a 7-0 loss to Man City in March. The German side are looking to win their opening two group stage matches for the very first time.
  • Manchester City have lost just two of their last 30 UEFA Champions League group stage matches (W22 D6), one of which was at RB Leipzig in December 2021. Three of their last seven away group games have ended goalless, having not drawn 0-0 in any of their first 29 on the road before this run.
  • Julián Álvarez attempted eight shots and created seven chances against Crvena Zvezda, becoming only the third player on record (2003-04 onwards) to hit both totals in a single UEFA Champions League game, after Karim Benzema (v Shakhtar Donetsk in 2022) and Arjen Robben (v Chelsea in 2012).
  • After not scoring with any of his 19 shots (8 on target) for FC Salzburg in 12 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, Benjamin Sesko netted with his first attempt on target on his debut for RB Leipzig in the competition in their 3-1 win over Young Boys.
  • Erling Haaland has scored 11 goals in just six appearances against RB Leipzig in all competitions, netting five times in Manchester City's 7-0 win against them in the UEFA Champions League last season. Indeed, he's scored more goals against RB Leipzig than any other opponent in his career with top-flight clubs so far.

Odds correct 1300 BST (03/10/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS