RB Leipzig vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The Champions League gives us countless encounters to look forward to each season, but I'm sure we've all had enough of meetings between RB Leipzig and Manchester City at this point. They face each other for the third season in a row in the Champions League, and while the home side remain unbeaten in games at this venue during that time, City's 7-0 win at the Etihad last season is perhaps most memorable. Successive domestic defeats against Newcastle and Wolves means City enter this game a seemingly bigger price than would be expected, available at 7/10 in general. RB Leipzig's excellent start to the Bundesliga season is another possible reason, beaten by only Bayer Leverkusen thus far. They will still be disappointed by throwing a two-goal lead away at home to Bayern Munich at the weekend, though.

What are the best bets? With that said, it is the price for MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN that makes most appeal to me here, on offer at 3/4 at Betfair's Sportsbook. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win with Sky Bet Defeats for Pep Guardiola's side are often self-inflicted and it's very easy to envisage such a dominant team bouncing back quickly. Despite recent results, they continue to stifle the opposition in terms of scoring chances — an excellent foundation for any match.

Rodri can return for this competition and should set the tone for a reeling side. His importance cannot be understated and the Spanish midfielder brings out the best in Manchester City. That should be more than enough to beat RB Leipzig, who have seen a fair amount of turnover in their squad this summer. Although they've done well domestically, this is another level up.

BuildABet @ 20/1 Manchester City to win

Erling Haaland to score anytime

6+ Manchester City corners

Xaver Schlager 3+ fouls CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Manchester City's credentials have been outlined above and adding Erling Haaland to score is not at all farfetched. Xaver Schlager leads RB Leipzig in fouls committed this season, logging 10 in their six Bundesliga games, and will have to get through a lot of defensive work against City.

Team news

Manchester City's Rodri

Dani Olmo, Timo Werner, Willi Orban and El Chadaille Bitshiabu will all miss out for RB Leipzig. Rodri should return to the Manchester City line-up for the Champions League, currently serving a suspension domestically. Kevin De Bruyne remains on the sidelines, as does Bernardo Silva, and John Stones continues to be a doubt for City.

Predicted line-ups RB Leipzig: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald; Simons, Forsberg; Poulsen, Openda. Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.